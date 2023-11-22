Beara man's poem for John F Kennedy during his visit to Ireland

A BEARA man got a letter of thanks from John F Kennedy's office for a poem he sent the American president during his visit to Ireland in 1963.

Today is the 60th anniversary of the American president, who visited Ireland just five months before his assassination on November 22nd 2023.

Jerry O'Sullivan, an author, poet and playwright from Beara was living in Wexford at the time of the presidential visit in June 1963, and wrote a poem to mark his trip to Wexford.

The full poem was published in the August 22nd, 1963 edition of The Southern Star, where it says he 'got a letter of thanks from the president's office while on holidays in Eyeries.'

While the archived version of the poem is missing some characters, most of the poem is still visible.

O'Sullivan's poem references JFK's Irish heritage, ending on the lines 'A Gael who'd stand for peace and Right, Beneath the gallant Stars and Stripes.'

Read the full poem as printed in The Southern Star below.