Southern Star Ltd. logo
History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

March 16th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms Image
Photo of milk intake at Ballinascarthy Creamery in 1963, courtesy of Malcolm Stockwell. Lisavaird are seeking any old photos related to the co-op for an archive project to celebrate their centenery. Contact Denis on [email protected]

Share this article

Photo of milk intake at Ballinascarthy Creamery in 1963, courtesy of Malcolm Stockwell. Lisavaird are seeking any old photos related to the co-op for an archive project to celebrate their centenery. Contact Denis on [email protected].

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected] 

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to https://irishnewsarchive.com/Southern-Star-Newspaper-Subscriptions 

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended