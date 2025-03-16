BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

Photo of milk intake at Ballinascarthy Creamery in 1963, courtesy of Malcolm Stockwell. Lisavaird are seeking any old photos related to the co-op for an archive project to celebrate their centenery. Contact Denis on [email protected].

