BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

THIS week’s picture shows Hollywood legend and former Glengarriff resident, the late Maureen O’Hara, opening an art exhibition for the Carberry Art Group at the Armada Centre in Bantry House. In the picture are Mary Hegarty of Cork Co. Council: Jim Daly, then Mayor of Cork: the late John Connolly, then Mayor of Bantry, and organiser Angela Muckley of Carbery Art Group.

