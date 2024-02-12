History

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

February 12th, 2024 1:42 PM

By Southern Star Team

This week's photograph comes courtesy of Seán Crowley, and shows farmers from Templemartin, near Barndon, on an outing in 1955. The picture was taken on the steps of the old Opera House in Cork. Later that year, on December 12, 1955, the building was burned to the ground by a fire. The new Cork Opera House opened on the same site in 1965. Included in the picture are, Front Row;Denis J. O’Leary, PJ McCarthy, Seán B. (Bobby) Murphy, Seán O’Farrell, Paddy Sheehan, Thossie Collins, Tim O’Driscoll. Second Row Left to Right;Dan Coughlan, Connie Collins, John O’Driscoll, Timmy Coughlan, Humphrey O’Callaghan, Tommie Horgan. Back Row Left to Right: John Crowley, James Northridge, Jack Ryan, Barney Deane, Jimmy Rumbly, Jackie Coughlan, Con Brady.

