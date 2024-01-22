BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia

This week’s picture dates back to 1961 – a collection of Macra members, fundraisers, and locals with the Ford Anglia which was raffled by Ballinascarthy’s Macra club to raise funds to build Ballinascarthy Community Hall.

Ballinascarthy Macra was started 70 years ago, and celebrated that milestone with a dinner dance on Saturday, January 20th, in Fernhill

House Hotel on a very special night.

