Irish surgeon to cycle Mizen to Malin for breast cancer charity

AN IRISH breast surgeon is set to undertake a mammoth journey in the name of charity, cycling 670km from Mizen Head to Malin Head over the upcoming June bank holiday.

Professor Arnie Hill, a renowned surgeon at Beaumont Hospital and chairman of Breast Cancer Ireland will swap his scrubs for cycling shorts as part of the Nissan Mizen to Malin fundraising cycle organised by Kilmacud Crokes GAA Club in Dublin.

Prof Hill will be joined by 75 members of Kilmacrud Crokes in what is now the sixth time the club has organised this challenge.

€636,000 has been raised over the previous five events, with interest and participation growing each year.

The critical funds raised will go towards Breast Cancer Ireland's ongoing research programmes and the Kilmacrud Crokes Development Fund.

The cycle is set to commence from Mizen Head on the morning of Wednesday, May 29th after the group travels down by bus from Dublin. It will wind its way up the West Coast of the country, arriving at Malin Head on Sunday, June 2nd, where the group will stay overnight, having a well-earned last night in Donegal.

'Events such as this are a hugely important source of funding for Ireland’s leading breast cancer charity - tasked with changing the landscape of breast cancer treatment into the future,' said prof Hill.

'Kilmacud Crokes have been sterling supporters of the work that Breast Cancer Ireland does, for many years now, for which we are incredibly grateful. This year, for the first time, I’ve decided to swap my scrubs for cycling shorts and undertake the not insignificant 670k from one end of the country to the other, to join in the challenge, and hopefully help raise funds for world class research into this disease, new treatments and personalized therapies.

'I’ve done sections of the route previously – but not the full route, so am hoping for some good weather – and more importantly the stamina to make it to the finish line!'

Each participating cyclist covers their own hotel, accommodation and food costs, giving of their own time and also raises a minimum of €1,300 euro.

To support simply text 'Cure' to 50300 to donate €4 to Breast Cancer Ireland, visit www.breastcancerireland.com or make a donation directly.