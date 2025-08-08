Féile’s bravest battle

Beara community rallies to support 13-year-old girl who lost both her legs in farm accident.

MORE than 3,000 people have responded with messages of love and support, as well as making inordinately generous donations, in a bid to give a 13-year-old girl from Beara all she needs for her recovery after both of her legs were amputated.

It is hoped that a target of €350,000 can be reached to give Féile O’Sullivan from Allihies the means to fund her care – everything from her ongoing treatment at the children’s hospital in Crumlin to the specialist equipment and home adaptations that will be required in the months and years to come.

On the Stand for Féile GoFundMe page, a family member said: ‘Anyone lucky enough to know Féile will tell you how full of life, energy, fun, kindness she is; and what a pure messer she is.’

As a messer Féile may not yet know that the fundraising campaign seems to have broken the internet as an initial target of €140,000 was exceeded within days, with one top donor, a member of the Allihies diaspora, pledging €30,000.

Before going to press, the amount raised for the young teenager was close to €340,000, but it is the messages of love and support that have heartened the family most.

‘She adores dogs and horses,’ her family stated. ‘Farming is in her blood, and she loves everything about nature, outdoors, and staying active.

‘She’s also a true sports star – whether it’s football, soccer, gymnastics, or anything involving movement and fun, Féile is always giving it her all, with a smile and a sparkle in her eyes.

‘This accident hasn’t changed who she is, but has changed what she now needs,’ the family member added.

The accident happened on the family farm at North Allihies on July 2nd and Féile was airlifted to CUH where she remained for a week to stabilise before being airlifted on July 9th to Crumlin – one-hour shy of her 13th birthday.

The teenager is in critical condition, having suffered severe lower abdomen injuries and undergone a double leg amputation, but she is showing great strength and bravery.

One of the organisers of the GoFundMe, Cllr Finbarr Harrington, revealed that Féile said she is ‘overwhelmed and delighted’ by the phenomenal response to the campaign.

So far, Féile has had more than 15 surgeries with more to come. The family acknowledge that the journey ahead will be long and challenging as she will require intensive care for months, followed by intensive rehabilitation, and a complete adjustment to a new way of life.

In addition to the emotional and physical toll, the family will have to meet the cost of hospital stays, specialist care, physiotherapy, emotional support, mobility aids, prosthetic limbs, home adaptations, and so much more that the family haven’t even begun to think of yet.

Féile’s entire family is heartbroken, so too is her community. A group of seven organisations, namely Garnish GAA, Allihies Hall, Allihies Men’s Shed, Beara LGFA, Beara Utd, Lehanmore Community Centre and Rory Doody, are responsible for organising the GoFundMe campaign, which within days of it having been established attracted more than 3,000 donations. The committee has another function too and that is to throw a protective cordon around the family.

Féile’s warrior spirit has struck a chord – not just in Ireland but throughout the world – with donations pouring in from other countries.

As a member of Garnish GAA Cllr Harrington said: ‘Everyone in the locality has got involved in the fundraising campaign because Féile is one of our own.

‘Féile played football with Garnish GAA and Beara Ladies, and her mother, Maureen O’Sullivan, played for her club and for Cork,’ he added. ‘Féile’s entire life changed in a single moment but she will have the support of her community for the rest of her life.’