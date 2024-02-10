HSE names boss of new 'South West' region

THE HSE has announced details of the appointment of regional executive officers for the six new HSE health regions.

As part of implementing Sláintecare, the new regions will kick into effect from March 1st.

‘Each regional officer will be the accountable officer at health region level, responsible for the delivery of high-quality, safe, and accessible services for the population of their region,’ said a spokesperson.

Following a public appointments process, Dr Andy Phillips has been announced as the regional executive officer for HSE South West which covers Cork and Kerry.

Dr Andy Phillips is a Welshman who was previously the acting chief executive of Safer Care Victoria in Australia. He has worked in clinical, operational and strategic executive leadership roles in healthcare for the past 37 years.

Andy maintains his clinical qualification as a consultant clinical scientist. Since 2009, Andy has been leading largescale health system transformation in Wales, New Zealand and Australia, integrating health and social care.

‘He has practised co-creating health and relationship- centred healthcare for over 20 years, with recent work leading kindness and compassion in healthcare,’ said the HSE. Andy will be taking up his role on March 1st.