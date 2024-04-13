Green light for Bantry Hospital’s stroke unit

CONSTRUCTION work is beginning on a 16-bed stroke rehabilitation unit for Bantry General Hospital.

The new unit has been in government plans for the past two years but is finally getting off the ground.

Plans for the rehabilitation unit had stalled as it awaited funding.

This decision marks the latest expansion at the hospital, after last year’s green light for the endoscopy unit, while the local injury unit opening in September 2022.

There are now 300 full-time staff and six full-time consultants at Bantry General, and 18 house doctors, and Fianna Fáil Cork South-West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan believes the new unit will make it even more attractive to prospective staff.

‘This development is not just about expanding our facilities, it’s about improving care provision and attracting more healthcare professionals to one of the best hospitals in the region,’ he said.

‘Between the endoscopy unit, the rehab units, and the medical assessments unit, we’re showing consultants, doctors, and nurses that there’s every reason to come and work in this fantastic hospital,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.