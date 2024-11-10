Fundraiser for cancer awareness

AS October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Network Ireland West Cork held an event to honour and support those impacted by breast cancer, with funds raised going to Breast Cancer Ireland.

Branch president Sandra Maybury, who chose Breast Cancer Ireland said statistics show that one in seven Irish women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. ‘We wanted to acknowledge these amazing women and to bring more awareness to the importance of regular breast checks,’ she said.

‘Our event was fun and interactive, while remembering a very important message. Network Ireland is all about women supporting women.’

Network Ireland West Cork members gathered for a t-shirt painting session; a symbolic activity that celebrated the resilience of women affected by breast cancer. The group thanked all those who took part and thanked those who supported their fundraiser.