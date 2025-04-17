Glengarriff food traders maintain presence

FIVE food traders are continuing to turn up to an open-air market in Glengarriff despite a request from the owner of the site asking them to leave.

One trader, who asked not to be named because of the uncertainty they are feeling, told The Southern Star: ‘We are saying nothing because we don’t know what is happening.’

The person said they have not been approached by anyone since a signed agreement between the owner of the car park, on which they operate an open-air food market, and Cork County Council was handed in at a special sitting of Bantry court on Thursday, March 20th.

The trader said they are encouraged by the fact that 3,038 have signed their online petition to save the market, but find their situation, and all the media coverage, makes them ‘anxious.’

‘Our customers want us to stay. A lot of people are saying that if we go the village is going to die, so, yes, we have support behind us but we don’t know what is going to happen,’ they said.

The five traders who are selling pizzas, crepes, coffee, ice cream, and burritos, say: ‘We want to stay. This is our livelihood.’