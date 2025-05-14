Spice O'Life are celebrating 25 years of flavour excellence

Spice O’Life are celebrating twenty-five years of flavour excellence, a culinary milestone.

From humble beginnings in 2000 to their current state of the art, futuristic facility at Underhill Commercial Park, Dunmanway, Tom Kearney and Denis O’Driscoll continue their quest for perfecting flavours.

This dynamic duo ensures Spice O’Life creates the missing ingredients for their retail brands, the foodservice industry, craft butchers and their research and development clientele.

Tom and Denis as directors/shareholders of Spice O’ Life, today are one of the biggest employers in Dunmanway.

Careers in food production naturally beckoned with both having farming backgrounds firmly rooted in food culture.

The term From Farm to Fork is an accurate description of what drives these two sauce and foodie connoisseurs.

With excellent knowledge of food production together with relevant experience in the hospitality industries, Tom and Denis have ensured their brands Spice O’ Life © and Insanely Good © are infused with nothing but the best ingredients.

They have an unwavering commitment to providing “the missing ingredient” to that memorable meal.

The Beginning

Initially, in 2000 a small HSE approved laboratory was set up by Tom and his wife, Karen to provide food consultancy in West Cork.

By 2002, they established a small factory renting and developing Tim Patsy’s Yard into a purpose-built facility producing spice blends, sauces, marinades and seasonings.

Denis, with a background in chemistry, joined as a director-shareholder in 2005 bringing with him expertise, of over twenty years at senior levels.

Where They Are Now

Fast forward to 2025 and the company which initially employed two people now employs over 150.

Production facilities have continued to grow. Spice O’Life has gradually expanded to occupy most of the Underhill commercial park.

Now it is a bespoke site, precision designed and refitted to perfection.

This plant continues to expand and currently measures an impressive 60,000 square-feet.

The Products

Their product list is a veritable mouthwatering list of sauces and condiments to compliment all your culinary dishes with something for everyone.

Their famous pepper sauce has established itself as a favourite accompaniment to many a meal.

Spice O’ Life’s clientele includes craft butchers, retail, those in industry and foodservice and all driven by excellence in research and development.

With two brands in the marketplace, the Spice O’ Life brand is a firm favourite with butchers while Insanely Good is a family brand that everyone should have in their household pantry.

The Insanely Good range is available through Dunnes Stores, Tesco and Supervalu.

Free From

Health-conscious individuals will be happy to know the vast majority of Spice O’Life’s We’re Celebrating products are gluten free while many products in the Insanely Good range are both gluten free and msg free.

Continuing to set industry standards, Spice O’Life is proud to be recognised by the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and to receive an AA rating for their manufacturing procedures and safe foods.

The BRC is a global food safety standard, requiring companies to achieve and maintain a standard of excellence as regards food and product safety.

Adherence to the very best production practices and excellent hygiene standards have paid dividends in terms of the recognition they have received in the form of Blas na hÉireann and Free From awards.

Dedicated and committed to their brands, Spice O’Life is a member of both the Love Irish Food and Origin Green platforms.

Spice O’ Life is a member of Love Irish Food since 2013 and Origin Green since 2016.

The Love Irish Food logo is a symbol of authentic Irish food and drink brands.

A symbol shoppers can trust. Bord Bia’s Origin Green is Ireland’s pioneering food and drink sustainability programme.

Operating on a national scale, it enables the industry to set and achieve measurable sustainability targets.

Sustainability

Spice O’Life is committed to becoming self-sustaining, to generating their own power, to conserving water and repurposing discarded materials.

In their own words, water is the source of life and none of the water in their new factory is chemically treated.

Instead of using chlorine and fluoride, they filter and UV treat their water ensuring it is as clean as possible.

Community

In choosing to establish their business in Dunmanway, Spice O’Life demonstrates a commitment to the local community, not only in providing employment but also in supporting local clubs and community groups.

Clearly home is where the heart is - West Cork.

Home is the impetus for the Insanely Good food brand also.

Designed with families in mind, its logos, marketing and branding all are designed to help the modern family make healthy food choices.

The animated characters of Tom and Denis on the packaging might inspire the younger generation in a household to participate in meal preparation.

This dynamic duo believe great meals equal great memories.

For upcoming summer barbecues or family dinners, head to your nearest shop and get that missing ingredient and make some foodie memories, in the words of the dynamic duo – ‘elevate your dinner from bland to being a flavoursome memory, food is energy and is life’!