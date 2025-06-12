Street carnival for Clonakilty this weekend

Clonakilty will come alive with the sights, sounds, and flavours of all things foodie on Saturday, June 14th, for the highly anticipated Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Street Carnival.

Now in its seventh year, this annual, vibrant day has become a staple of the West Cork calendar, drawing thousands of visitors to experience the region’s largest outdoor dining celebration.

Pearse Street will be transformed into a colourful, bustling food hub, with long communal tables stretching through the town centre where ticket holders can enjoy a wide variety of street food, prepared by some of the region’s top chefs and food producers, offering everything from rich Indian curries to fresh local seafood, all accompanied by delicious wines and desserts.

Local fitness expert and TV host Karl Henry will officially open the festivities, setting the tone for a full day of upbeat energy, family fun, and irresistible flavours.

The festival features food from local venues, and there will also be live music and entertainment with headline acts The Monks, The Kates, and Boola Boom all performing, and music throughout the day and into the evening.

Street entertainers including stilt walkers, jugglers, and face painters, will keep the atmosphere lively, joined by musical performances from Andrew Whelton, and Shanley’s House Band. Families can enjoy a dedicated ‘Family Fun Zone’, with bouncy castles, face painting, giant games, a carousel, a sensory play area, and more, all in a fully pedestrianised town centre.

Meal tickets will offer a variety of meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan dishes, along with desserts and drinks.

New for 2025, the kids’ meals will now be served alongside the adults in the main food tent from 3pm until 5pm.

Admission to all non-food activities is free, but meal tickets should be pre-booked online at www.clonakilty.ie to secure a seat at the table.

Adult tickets are €25, and child tickets €10.

A booking fee of €1 applies.