Young West Cork farmers on protecting farming's future

Tommy Moyles speaks to four young farmers about changes they would make.

Aiesha Hurley

Beef farmer, Ardfield

If you could make two changes to farming right now, what would they be and why?

I think that the BVD eradication scheme needs to change. The promise was that it would be gone but it’s still here. In 2023 there were seven positive results out of 83,000 breeding herds. I think that if you’ve never tested positive for BVD then your herd should be moved to being tested every three years. If something is brought in under the pretence of eradication then measures should be lessening as it goes on.

The second one would be TB, something which has affected everyone at some point. I think we should be looking at other countries who have eradicated TB, like Australia and New Zealand. I think the skin test is not effective enough, and that we should look into blood testing every two years like South Africa. You’ll find everything in the blood so it’s more conclusive.

What do you think farming in West Cork will look like in 10 years’ time?

I think there will be less small farms especially if derogation goes, as they will all be absorbed by larger farms. In 10 years’ time the 40 or 50 cow herds may not be profitable enough without derogation, and may not have a successor to continue. Most Carbery suppliers are between the ages of 40 and 65, many of whom have no successor. I think these farms could move to contact rearing, since they have the facilities and it might also provide an opportunity for a young person to continue.

Have you any suggestion on how to make it easier for young farmers to get set up in the sector?

I think there needs to be a conversation around succession and I don’t think there should be an expectation on anyone in the family to take over just so the farm stays within the family. If it’s not for you you’ll never stick at it, as it’s the type of job you need to love. You can’t go into farming unless you love it. The financial needs of both generations must be factored into a farm succession plan too because the person stepping back needs to have financial security. Opening up the conversation around farm partnerships would help too.

Eoin Lynch

Beef farmer, Bantry

If you could make two changes to farming right now, what would they be and why?

TB restrictions and testing. I don’t believe that the current restrictions following a positive test are effective in preventing further outbreaks. It’s crippling farmers financially and mentally.

ICBF Eurostar figures and government schemes. This is a hot topic at the moment with pedigree cattle breeders. I think it needs to be simplified and brought back to basics, if they are not prepared to include phenotype in their evaluations then the focus should be on getting reliable carcass, calving and docility figures, and let the farmer decide for themselves what to do from there. Young farmers are being taught to breed cattle based on ICBF figures and I fear the skill of breeding functional and profitable livestock will be lost.

What do you think farming in West Cork will look like in 10 years’ time?

There’ll be more part-time farmers, increased use of farm management technology and renewable energy. The increasing cost of running a farm is exceeding the profit margins for the majority of farmers. For most of the landscape in West Cork the desired output just isn’t possible. I think the developments in agri-technology will definitely reduce labour hours needed to run a farm as years go on. I can see more incentives coming down the line from government encouraging more renewable energy from farms. There’s a gas pipeline from the national grid coming to Ballineen, I could see a Bio Digester coming to West Cork someday and farmers getting paid for their farm yard manure. That could solve a lot of problems for some farmers.

Have you any suggestion on how to make it easier for young farmers to get set up in the sector?

I would like to see some form of financial aid to purchase stock for a new setup. Like a once-off interest-free loan. I found it very daunting to lease land and then have to stock it from scratch. I worked for several years in the engineering sector to get setup financially before I could even think about taking out my own herd number. I am now entering year three of my five-year young farmer programme and it’s only now that I can afford to avail of these grants.

Eamon Ryan

Dairy farmer, Ballinascarthy

If you could make two changes to farming right now, what would they be and why?

Get rid of TB would be the first one. It’s still one of the biggest stress factors on farms today. From young to old, women to men no one wants to be locked up. It was accepted 30 to 40 years ago when we all thought it would be eradicated but it’s dragging on for far too long now.

Secondly. I’d ease the red tape, paper work and jumping through hoops every day. It seems to be getting worse. Changing rules and moving goal posts seem to be the norm now.

Poor intercommunication between agri-software platforms leads to double the amount of paper work and different organisations are carrying out the same inspections too It’s very frustrating and it would be great if they could let us do what we do best, farming.

What do you think farming in West Cork will look like in 10 years’ time?

I think farms will more than likely be at a bigger scale than they are now but they’ll be more efficient and climate friendly with the help of new technologies and advances in breeding. I would be very confident with where we are based here in West Cork, producing the best produce in the world, that we have little to worry about.

Have you any suggestion on how to make it easier for young farmers to get set up in the sector?

Better financial support with easier and faster access to money and keep the vat rebate on agri-products to make projects easier. Last year Revenue removed the vat reclaim on milking parlours and calf feeders for example, these are lower cost labour savers that could take a lot of pressure of when labour is hard to get. It wouldn’t be a huge financial cost but it would be a help. Push the share farming model a lot more. It’s a great way for someone who’s not from a farming background to get started in farming.

Nicole Keohane

Dairy farmer, Inishannon

If you could make two changes to farming right now, what would they be and why?

Stronger long term supports for young farmers and getting people into the dairy sector and maintaining them there would be number one. The current grants and schemes sometimes they don’t go far enough. Even if you are the sole successor, in your 20s or 30s and coming home to farm, that can still be difficult if there are already other generations working there as it means trying to take another full time wage from the business.

The second change I’d like to see is long-term clarity on the derogation and environmental rules. We’re waiting to hear if it’s going to be renewed for another term and we’re all on the edge of our seats around that. The uncertainty around it is one of the biggest stresses around here. We don’t know what stocking rate limits or slurry management rules are going to be imposed sand it makes it near impossible to plan ahead. How can you plan ahead for slurry storage when you could be you could lose 30% to 40% of your herd if rules change.

What do you think farming in West Cork will look like in 10 years’ time?

It will look different. There will be a lot more technology and automation that will help cut down on workload.

We’ll have fewer but bigger dairy farms with the uncertainty around derogation and there’ll be less small to medium sized 50 to 120 cow farms.

We’ll have more consolidation. Restrictions on stocking rates, rising costs and lack of successors will force some people out. I think it will be a more difficult landscape for young farmers to get into. it will be interesting to see what happens.

Have you any suggestion on how to make it easier for young farmers to get set up in the sector?

One of the biggest issues we face is improving access to land. We need more structured pathways to land access. We already have long term leasing incentives and the Land Mobility Service and I think that is underutilised.

You could look into state-backed farm partnerships where young farmers can work alongside a more experienced farmer before fully taking over whether that be a buy-back scheme or something along those lines.

