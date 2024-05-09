West Cork co-ops have set the example to follow, says ICMSA

CARBERY’S decision to make a weather-related payment to suppliers has set an example to all coops, the ICMSA has said.

Carbery increased its base milk price for March by 1cpl, and announced it is providing a 5cpl payment on all March milk volumes in recognition of the weather difficulties experienced by farmers.

Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird also have come together to announce a package of supports for farmer shareholders such as rebate programmes, extended credit, subsidised feed costs and fodder support.

ICMSA dairy chair Noel Murphy said West Cork’s co-ops said Carbery had ‘put their shoulder to the wheel’.

‘These weather-related bonuses are timely and very much needed by the co-ops’ supplier members given the very long winter and delayed spring,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘Those extra costs are “across-the-board” but there’s a special pressure on all those who have purchased fodder and ICMSA believes that it is now time for those Co-ops or milk purchasers who haven’t paid an appropriate base price and/or bonus for March to step up for the April round of announcements. The bills will remain in May and the months ahead and a strong milk price will be required to pay the additional costs and compensate for the reduced volumes,’ said Mr. Murphy.

Mr Murphy added said that that it must be acknowledged when co-ops and milk purchasers saw specific difficulties and ‘put their shoulder to the wheel’ to help out farmer-suppliers, and that Carbery had set an example.

Announcing Carbery’s results last week, chief executive Jason Hawkins outlined planned to continue supporting farmers in West Cork.

‘Our main priority will be to support our farmers through maintaining a leading milk price and supports through a challenging landscape for them. We are always close to our co-operative roots, and so we are focused on making our collective impact a positive one on our communities.’