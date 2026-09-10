Bandon family business to feature in new season of TG4’s Contractors

A BANDON family who run their own agri, plan and haulage company are to feature in the new series of Contractors on TG4 which returns for a third season on Thursday September 17th.

Tony O’Mahony Agri, Plant and Haulage will feature throughout the seven-part series with viewers able to get a glimpse into the family operation which, consists of dad Tony and his four sons Diarmuid, Seán, Mícheal and Séamus.

From ploughing to spreading slurry to hedge cutting and plant and haulage, the family-owned operation is known throughout West Cork and has been in business for over 40 years, having first been founded by Tony.

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The O’Mahony family are in fact the only contractors from Munster to feature in the popular series which explores the working lives and personal narrative of agricultural contracting families over a period of 12 months and it offers a unique, practical and personal insight into contemporary life in rural Ireland.

Viewers will see the contractors tackle demanding workloads, machinery problems, unpredictable weather and tight deadlines while attempting to balance their businesses with family life.

Footage featuring The O’Mahony family was filmed at various periods throughout 2025 while the other contractors to be featured in the series come from Mayo, Kildare, Dublin, Wicklow, Armagh and Donegal.

Season three of Contractors will broadcast at 9.30pm on TG4 from Thursday September 17th.