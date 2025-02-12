Olympic line-up at Carbery’s annual Farmer Welfare event

Nicola Tuthill was one of the star panellists at the event, which promoted a positive mindset.

FARMER welfare was at the centre of Carbery’s 6th annual conference which aimed to banish the January blues for West Cork farmers.

The event focused on celebrating the positive aspects of farming, along with insights on mindset, performance and overcoming adversity from three panels.

Marty Morrissey – who was born in Cork – opened the event, which took place in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, in his typical lively style.

Morrissey chaired a panel of Carbery farmers, including Marguerite Crowley, John Cullinane, Denis O’Donovan and Lawrence Sexton where they discussed how they maintain a positive outlook while farming, balancing family and farm life, and their advice for anyone currently struggling.

The panellists shared their advice on how to motivate the farmers of the future.

‘The farming sector needs to make sure that our own kids feel that it’s not just OK to farm,’ said John Cullinane, ‘but it is something to be very proud of – and that pride has to come from us.’

Marguerite Crowley agreed, stating that he goal with her own five children is ‘cultivating a positive mindset in myself and then cultivating that in the young people.’

The panellists all emphasised the importance of surrounding yourself with good people – family, friends and neighbours – and being that person for someone else.

Kilbrittain’s Nicola Tuthill formed part of a special Olympic sports star panel, and was joined by fellow Cork Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan.

As well as producing a hammer-throwing Olympian, Nicola’s family are one of the 1,200 suppliers to Carbery.

This panel shared their stories of their journey to sporting excellence and lessons learned along the way, as well as tips on overcoming mental blocks, prioritising nutrition and the importance of planning.

Rob had useful advice for farmers headings into the busiest time of the year, likening it to his yearly altitude training: ‘You know it’s going to be hard, but you also know you will get through it – normalise the miserable! And reward yourself when it’s over.’

Carbery’s event showcased a project from four Clonakilty students who are finalists in this year’s Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.

Sacred Heart Secondary School students Lucy Kirby, Niamh O’Sullivan, Ellen O’Neill and Ciara O’Driscoll are raising five Angus cattle on Lucy’s home farm as part of the competition, which aims to promote a sustainable beef message.

The event also coincided with the announcement of Carbery’s support for ‘Make the Moove’, a nationwide initiative from Macra na Feirme that provides support and guidance to those in farming and rural communities.

The helpline, which is run by professionals, offers empathetic, tailored assistance and advice on accessing additional resources, including community services.

‘We had to postpone this event due to Storm Éowyn,’ said Carbery chairperson Vincent O’Donovan.

‘I’m so glad we were able to go ahead with it. It’s so important to give farmers a boost and some positive energy coming into this time of the year, and after a difficult year in 2024. Marty and our guests certainly delivered that. There are great aspects to farming and it’s important that we remind ourselves and everyone else of them. If we are not proud of what we do how can we expect others to be?’