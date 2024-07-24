New scheme helps young people purchase boats

A NEW ‘Young Fisher Scheme’ designed to support the purchase of a first fishing vessel will promote ‘generational renewal in the fishing industry’, Agriculture Food and the Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue said.

Minister McConalogue announced the opening of the scheme, which is part of the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund 2021-2027 (EMFAF).

It is targeted at people who are under 40 years of age and who have demonstrated an interest in working in the industry and have gained the relevant skills and experience required, whether from working in the industry for at least five years or undertaking relevant vocational training.

The young fisher scheme also supports the purchase of partial ownership of a fishing vessel. Grants of up to 40% of the cost of a vessel are available under this scheme, with some restrictions on the age and size of the vessels concerned.

‘This scheme will give those who wish to enter the fishing industry valuable support to assist them in doing so,’ said Minister McConalogue. ‘Without such a scheme, the cost of purchasing a vessel would be prohibitive for many who have the skills, knowledge and experience to build a successful long-term career in the fishing industry.

‘This scheme will help to ensure the fishing industry remains an attractive choice for young people to work in. This scheme combined with other measures under the EMFAF programme, in particular the seafood training scheme, will help generational renewal in the fishing industry and support its sustainability for the years to come.’