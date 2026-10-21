Lisroe's Helen family celebrate historic hat-trick at FBD National Dairy Show

THE Helen family from Lisroe were celebrating last weekend after their cow, Eedy Doorman Fame made history after being crowned Supreme Champion three times at the FBD National Dairy Show held at the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet.

Judge Mark Logan named the seven-year-old cow Supreme Champion on Saturday evening, her third Supreme title following wins in 2023 and 2024.

She is the first Irish bred to achieve this and in 2024 she had already become the first cow in over a decade to win the title in two consecutive years.

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Mark Logan praised the champion’s strong frame, dairy character and presence in the ring, as well as her tight under and the way she moved.

Now a fifth calver, Eedy Doorman Fame missed last year’s show because she calved later in the year.

Her return to Millstreet capped a remarkable year as she was classified Excellent 97 in July, the first Irish bred cow ever to receive the score.

She also won Class 20 for mature cows in milk and the Exhibitor Bred Championship.

In the 44-year history of the show, only one other cow has won the Supreme title three times.

That cow was the Canadian import, Moralta Inspiration Fame, who is the fourth dam of Eedy Doorman Fame.

Mortalta Inspiration Fame was also the only other cow in Ireland to be classified EX97, in 1997.

She was born on August 18 2019 and Jason Helen bought her dam as a calf around 12 years ago and she has since bred a cow family that has served the herd well. She is now retired at home on the farm.

The family line continues to attract attention because in August Eedy Doorman Fame’s granddaughter, Eedy Lamagic Famem was the top price heifer at the annual Eedy youngstock sale, selling for €7,900.

Laurence Feeney, ceo of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association said: “Congratulations to the Helen family on a truly historic achievement. To win Supreme Champion three times and to follow in the footsteps of her fourth dam, shows the quality of breeding on Irish farms today. It was a privilege to see it happen in Millstreet.”

Jerry Hegarty from Skibbereen won first place in the Class 10 Confined Heifer in Milk with Mohoncross Lambda Laurie Memor VG 86

The Hynes family for Aherla were also celebrating in the Jersey section with Rathard Kasey, by FDL Barcelona and out of Rathard Kiki named Jersey Champion for the second year running.

Her stablemate, Potterswalls Victorious Cash was Reserve. The Hynes family also took the Jersey Championship with Rathard Classic Khassidy and won Premier Exhibitor and Premier Breeder. Georgina Hynes won Class A for handlers aged 12 and over

Tom Baker, show director of the National Dairy Show said this was possibly one of the best National Dairy Shows ever held with record attendance, record trade stands and record cattle entries.