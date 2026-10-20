Dunmanway woman Sandra Patterson plans 710km Malin to Mizen solo tractor run for charity

UNDERTAKING her first solo tractor run in August from Ballinacarriga to Castletownbere was something Sandra Patterson relished so it comes as no surprise to those that know her that she is going one better next year.

The Dunmanway-based mum of one is planning another solo tractor run, but this time it will be from Malin Head all the way down to Mizen Head next summer on her trusted and very reliable Ford 6600 – or “The Old Girl” as she fondly calls it – which is 51 years old.

‘We bought her in 1983 when she was eight years old. She’s dual power and load monitor which is quite rare. She’s also on the sixth round of the clock and the engine has never been touched which is extremely rare!’ Sandra told The Southern Star.

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Her solo tractor run, which raised €5,600 for two local charities, was also very personal for Sandra as she recreated the journey her dad John used to undertake when delivering beet.

She’s no stranger to tractor runs and has taken part in runs both locally and around the county.

“I had been thinking about doing something for charity as my dad is in Clonakilty Community Hospital and my mum is in Dunmanway Hospital as is my uncle Billy. Both hospitals do so much for my family the general community too and the care my parents get are exceptional.”

Sandra, whose had a real interest in machinery from an early age, decided to organise a solo tractor run to honour to her dad.

“This Ford 66 was his favourite tractor and it was well-known across West Cork. I did paint it up and all and I absolute love it.

I decided to go from Ballinacarriga to Castletownbere via the Mealagh Valley which would have been the route dad took when he used to deliver bee and grain not too long ago.”

She loved every minute of the run and her loved tractor didn’t let her down.

“People were fantastic along the way with some offering me tea and even diesel and people were able to donate on my GoFundMe page. It took me five and half hours and it was such an enjoyable trip. People even came to Ballinacarriga to send me off which was lovely too.”

She presented the charity cheques of €2,800 each to both Friends of Dunmanway Community Hospital and Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital at an event in Tot’s Bar in Ballygurteen, and what made it more special is that her dad was able to come to the bar that night.

Sandra said she was delighted that Cork South West TD Michael Collins was able to secure €2,000 from Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast, while Ahiohill Vintage Club €1,000.

While this tractor run was a mere 220km, her next event from Malin to Mizen will be an entirely different affair at 710km and Sandra is hoping to get a support team on board to accompany her on the journey next summer.

“I’ve no doubt she will do this long journey but I would love to get a service support team who would be interested in travelling with me. I’m going to transport her up to Malin Head and then drive down to Mizen Head over seven days. Ahiohill Vintage Club have actually asked me to finish my trip there over the August bank holiday weekend event.”

Sandra hasn’t yet decided which charity will benefit from next year’s tractor run but it’s a decision she will make after Christmas.

‘It will be a solo run on my 1975 Ford 66 and if anyone is interested in helping as a support team member I would love to hear from them. I’m planning the run for the end of July 2027 and would also need transport to take the tractor up to Donegal.”

For now, Sandra is keeping “The Old Girl” in top shape for its next summer adventure.

If you would like to help Sandra as part of her Malin to Mizen Solo Tractor Run email [email protected]