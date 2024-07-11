Lisavaird honours recently retired on night of celebration

AN evening of celebration took place in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery last weekend as Lisavaird Co-op honoured 14 staff members and 19 board members who have retired from the organisation in recent years.

There was a special atmosphere as colleagues and friends gathered to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of the retirees.

Timing was particularly significant as this event occurred just ahead of the 100-year celebration for Lisavaird Co-op. With preparations well underway, the co-op is set to celebrate its centenary in 2025, reflecting on a century of service while embracing the future with ambitious expansion plans.

‘As we stand on the brink of our centenary celebrations, it is essential to recognise those who have laid the foundation for our success,’ said newly-appointed board chairperson James Healy. ‘Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in shaping Lisavaird Co-op, and we look forward to building on this legacy in the years to come.’

Among the honoured retirees were long-term staff members Dan Nyhan and Leonard Cooke, both of whom began their careers at Lisavaird in January 1971 and retired in July 2018.

Dan had been a vital part of the busy workshop, while Leonard transitioned from the building department to the hardware department.

Also celebrated was Pat Moriarty, who last year retired from his role as chief executive. Pat’s journey with Lisavaird Co-op began as an agri advisor, steadily rising through the ranks to become trading manager in 1997 and ultimately ceo a decade later. A winner of a Southern Star West Cork Farming Award last year, his leadership and vision have left a lasting impact on the organisation.

Leslie Sweetnam, who retired in 2024 after 44 years of service at Lisavaird Piggeries, was also recognised for his significant contributions as pig manager at the Kippagh and Derryduff pig farms.

Each retiree was presented with a specially-commissioned glass artwork by artist Suzanne O’Sullivan, a token of appreciation for their invaluable service.

‘It was a wonderful evening to honour and acknowledge the work of our dedicated staff and board members and to thank them for their continued support for Lisavaird Co-op,’ said co-op chief executive Martin Dineen.