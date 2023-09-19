After 40 years of service, Pat leaves Lisavaird Co-Op with bright future

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Farming Awards winner for September is outgoing chief executive of Lisavaird Co-op Pat Moriarty

FOOD security is going to become an even bigger issue going forward, and policymakers need to recognize the crucial contribution farmers can make in maintaining it.

That’s according to Pat Moriarty, CEO of Lisavaird Co-op, who is set to retire this month after a successful career spanning four decades.

Originally from Inch, Co Kerry and from a farming background, Pat has spent all of his working life in West Cork. After completing a degree in agriculture in Dublin followed by a postgrad in finance and marketing he worked for Holland & Lehane in Bandon, before joining Lisavaird Co-op back in September 1983.

‘I joined initially as an agriculture advisor which was a job I very much enjoyed,’ remembered Pat.

Gradually, and organically, he progressed up the ladder within the organization, and was appointed trading manager in 1997, and a decade later he took over as ceo.

It’s a demanding role.

As well as the main branch, there are six sub-branches located in Rosscarbery, Ardfield, Ballinascarthy, Ballycummer, Manch, and Reenascreena which together employs 75 people. As well as this, Lisavaird owns four other companies: Glen Aine Foods, Limerick; Coolmore Bakery, Bandon; JDS Spreads, Churchfield, Cork city and Glenmar Seafood, with factories in Union Hall, Dublin, and Curraglass and the group workforce comes to 350.

‘We acquired the food businesses over the past 15 years in a diversification bid. At the time we were constrained in how we could expand so we had to see how best to use our resources, and look for other sources of income to future proof the business and it’s worked out very well,’ he said.

During his time at the helm Pat has overseen a major revamp of the co-op, including a €5m investment to upgrade the mill, and a €6m investment into infrastructure at Lisavaird central which is underway. That will involve a new HGV garage, a new head office, a new retail store, a fuel depot, and retail parking.

He’s also seen a lot of changes in the industry during his time with the co-op but the single biggest thing that stands out in his mind is the decrease in suppliers.

‘I suppose when I started we would have had around 600 milk suppliers, and that figure is down to around 250 now, and on the flip side, we’ve seen an increase in the size of dairy farms, which goes back to the removal of quotas in 2015. Before, the average supplier would have had around 25 cows, it’s nearer to 90 now, and there’s been a 60% increase in milk supply since 2015,’ he said.

He also points out that the era of expansion is over for the dairy sector, for now at least, with banding, nitrates reduction, and other constraints in place or on the way.

‘In the short term, there certainly are difficulties for the dairy farmer especially for the farmer who expanded, and who would have borrowed to expand since 2015. With dairy output being constrained that’s potentially going to create a difficult environment for the co-op. The rising tide lifts all boats, so when the farmer is going well, the local economy is too. But long term, I’d be confident that things will improve, and that farmers will meet the challenges coming their way.’

In the meantime, his message to policymakers and the Minister for Agriculture is this: give the farmer time to make the changes being asked of him or her.

‘Farmers must be given a chance to get things right. Things like water quality can’t just be changed overnight. I can see food security becoming the single biggest issue going forward, and we mustn’t allow Europe to be exposed in this area, the same way we were with energy. We’re good at what we do, and must be left to do it; production simply can’t be exported to the US or Brazil,’ he said.

Pat will retire in January. Three others who have all been with the co-op for 40 years and more are also due to retire over the next 12 months. They are Michael O’Driscoll, Patricia O’Donovan, and PJ White.

‘I can say with all honesty that I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and that it’s a great place to work. The staff turnover here is at a minimum which is proof of that, and the acquisition of the outside businesses brought in a new energy and impetus.’

Pat, who lives in Clonakilty, is looking forward to enjoying time with his family, his wife Rena and children Megan (31), Andrew (26), and Alison (21), post-retirement.

‘I’m looking forward to doing a bit of traveling and more cycling. I’m also looking forward to getting back to Kerry more often, we’ve a house and a small drystock farm there, and I really enjoy it.’

Pat said winning the West Cork farming award is a special honor. ‘It’s certainly nice to get this recognition from my peers and it’s a nice note to bow out on.’

Why we love West Cork farming

FOR 39 years, Scally’s SuperValu has stood as a steadfast pillar of support for farmers and local producers in the picturesque region of West Cork.

‘In the midst of our ever-changing world, where global supply chains have come under severe pressure, the importance of supporting local producers has never been more apparent,’ says Eoghan Scally. ‘At Scally’s we recognise the significance of nurturing local agriculture and food production and we’re proud to continue our sponsorship of the 2023 West Cork Farming Awards.’

The shelves at Scally’s SuperValu proudly showcase a wide array of local produce, displaying the vibrant bounty of the region. From artisanal cheeses to free-range eggs, fresh produce, meat and fish, Scally’s champion the true spirit of ‘from farm to fork’. By offering prominent shelf space and promotional opportunities, Scally’s ensures local producers get the attention they deserve.

Supporting local producers isn’t just a matter of convenience, but a strategic decision that reaps manifold benefits. Environmental consciousness is on the rise, with consumers gravitating towards products with a lower carbon footprint. Safeguarding local producers also assists in ensuring food security into the future, especially given the impact of global events on supply chains. By sourcing products from West Cork’s farmers and producers, Scally’s SuperValu foster a sense of community and sustainability.

Moreover, Scally’s dedication to local producers invigorates the local economy. The revenue generated from local products is reinvested in the community, aiding in the growth of small businesses and promoting job opportunities.

‘It is encouraging to see so many West Cork businesses thriving in national and international markets, and is testament to the quality produced on our doorstep,’ says Eoghan.

In these times of change, Scally’s SuperValu stands as a beacon of support for the West Cork farming community. By fostering this relationship, Scally’s showcase the pride of our producers and look forward to celebrating with them at the 2023 West Cork Farming Awards.

