Kinsale oat grower recognised at awards

KINSALE farmer Martin O’Regan has been named as runner-up in the 2024 Oat Growers of the Year Awards.

The awards, run by Flahavans, recognise Conventional and Organic Oat Growers in producing top-quality oats. Martin was named runner-up in the conventional category, recognised for his exceptional contribution.

The oats are judged on criteria including overall grain quality, considering factors such as kernel content, bushel weight, moisture levels, aroma, flavour, colour, and cleanliness. Finalists were further evaluated on grower excellence, which included cereal knowledge, farm practice & technique, and environmental sustainability.

Flahavan’s sources conventional oats within a 60-mile radius of its mill in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford.