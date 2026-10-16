West Cork Wedding Special: How Four Local Couples Said ‘I Do’

This article was included in our Winter 2026 Weddings Supplement

Aisling & Daragh

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Aisling O’Sullivan, Rosscarbery and Daragh O’Keeffe, Killarney were married on July 18th in St. Fachtna’s Parish Church, Rosscarbery, followed by a reception in Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty.

In a nice coincidence, it was the day of Aisling’s parent’s 39th wedding anniversary!

She got her wedding dress and veil in Memories Bridal Boutique in Cork City.

“I went with just my mom. I kept the dress as a surprise for everyone and did a first look with my bridesmaids which was really special. My bridesmaids were my two sisters, Triona and Maeve and three best friends, Sinead, Cliona and Ciara. We got the girls dresses from Azazie – it made life so much easier with one living in London and the other in Australia because they shipped worldwide. Maria Coleman did our make-up and Debbie McCarthy did our hair,” said Aisling.

Daragh is a big golfer, and in a fun touch, he booked wedding themed mini golf for the drinks reception which was a huge hit on what was one of last summer’s many stunning days.

“A couple of days after the wedding we went to Portugal for the week to relax, reflect on the magic of the big day and catch up on sleep. We are off to Japan in March for four weeks of travel ­– we needed something to look forward to as the wedding blues are a real thing!

If I could do it all again, I would! Truely it was the happiest day of our lives (so far),” said Aisling.

Her advice for brides-to-be is this: “Ask yourself ‘If social media didn’t exist, would I do this?’ I think social media adds pressure on couples and it’s easy to get carried away.”

Jennie & Rory

Jennie O’Sullivan, Leap & Rory O’Sullivan, Timoleague got married in St.Fachtna’s Church Glandore followed by a reception in Fernhill Hotel and Estate last August 14th.

“I’m O’Sullivan as well which meant I didn’t have to change my name!” joked Jennie whose gown was from The White and Gold in Kinsale.

“I went for a fitted square neck dress. It was very simple and I loved it. My bridesmaids were Ashling Collins, Katy O’Reilly and Tara Davis. I saw their dresses randomly on Instagram on a different bridal party and knew straightaway I had to have them! They were by Coast Fashion,” she said.

The couple’s daughters Lily (5) Sophie (3) were flower girls.

“It was lovely to have them part of the day, they felt like princesses on the morning getting ready! Bridal by Honeybee did our hair. Debbie is so talented and was so lovely to have it done in the house the morning of the wedding. Makeup was done by Sarah Cummins who is so talented,” said Jennie.

The couple stressed how incredible Fernhill House Hotel was: “The team there were amazing to deal with from start to finish. Nothing was a problem and they made the whole process stress free.”

Their day two celebrations took place in the Leap Inn: “It was lovely to gather our friends and family again for day two as it was hard to get around to everyone the day of the wedding,” said Jennie.

They’re parents of three, they also have a one-year-old son Olan, and decided on a staycation in Kilkenny, followed by visit to Centre Parcs as their honeymoon.

“My biggest advice would be to be as organised as you can. Book suppliers early, have suits fittings early, do invitations etc early. I was very organised and this allowed me to enjoy the week of the wedding,” said Jennie.

Karina & Liam

Liam Crehan, Clonakilty and Karina Jonina, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo were legally married on Friday May 1st last in the Civil Registration Office in Killarney but their three days celebration took them all over the south west coast of Ireland.

On Thursday, the couple who are both outdoor instructors hiked Torc Mountain with their guests before camping at Cronin’s Yard, where they had booked out the glamping huts for our guests.

“We finished with burgers and a bring your own dessert buffet. On the morning of the wedding, we had our photographs taken at Muckross House, then signed the papers and then everyone whizzed down to Monk’s Lane in Timoleague for the reception,” said Liam.

Karina did her own hair and make- up and crocheted both of her dresses herself.

“Because Liam loves everything ocean-related, my ceremony dress had waves crocheted into it. My reception dress was loose so I could properly enjoy the wonderful food at Monk’s Lane!

Their big aim was to take some of the stress and expense of a wedding away from guests.

“We didn’t have bridesmaids’ dresses or bouquets, no groomsmen’s suits or buttonholes, no wedding cake (there was fabulous dessert with dinner!), no wedding favours. Our save-the-dates and invitations were all e-invites. Instead of a DJ or band, we had lots of games and a quiz to see how well our guests knew the bride and groom. We deliberately jumbled up the tables to get everyone mixing. We also skipped the top table and had our own little table during dinner so we could have a moment together,” said Liam.

On Saturday, they had brunch in Clonakilty followed by beach games, before enjoying a 200km kayak on the Shannon for their honeymoon.

Their advice to couples in the planning stages is: “Look at alternative venues, such as restaurants. You can have wonderful food and a relaxed celebration without spending a fortune. Also, don’t stress! On the day, anything you need, you can pretty much point in any direction and someone will get it done. People genuinely want to help, so let them.”

Niamh & Darragh

Your wedding day flies - try to enjoy the lead up and every last minute of the day so you’ll have no regrets.

That’s the advice from Niamh McCarthy who married Darragh Cahalane, Shepperton last April in St Senan's church in Cloghroe (her home parish) with a reception afterwards Dunmore House Hotel.

Niamh purchased her gown in the White Ivy Bridal Boutique in Kenmare.

“Cathyanne Kelleher did my hair and Aneta Winnicka. who is a good friend of mine did my make up. They were great fun to have around on the morning. My bridesmaids were my two cousins Karrie and Michaela and my two friends Siobhan and Aideen. Darragh had all of his brothers as his groomsmen,” said Niamh.

The couple had a stellar line-up of entertainment for their big day.

“Mary Beth O’Mahony was our Church singer. At our drinks reception we had Derek Burke, who had everyone up singing and dancing and it really set the tone for the rest of the evening. Our band were The Coolahoops- they kept the dance floor full for the night,” said Niamh.

The couple continued celebrations the next day in the Glandore Inn, and enjoyed a honeymoon that included Tenerife for a week, Barcelona for a few days and then a Mediterranean cruise.

“After going through it ourselves, my advice to anyone planning a wedding is to enjoy the lead up and every minute as it flies by,” said Niamh.