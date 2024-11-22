Fishing sector lays out election issues

REPRESENTATIVES of Irish fishermen have united in a plea to voters to raise key issues on the doorsteps with candidates in the general election campaign.

The coalition of seven fishing representative organisations have compiled a voter information campaign they are asking the public to read and use to inform their thinking when being canvassed by candidates from all political parties and independents seeking a vote.

The campaign has the backing of the Castletownbere-based Irish South & West Fish Producers’ Organisation, whose chief executive is Patrick Murphy from Ballydehob. It is also backed by the National Inshore Fisherman’s Association, representing members of the inshore sector, and whose chairman is Michael Desmond, who fishes out of Roaringwater Bay.

Other fishing organisations backing the pre-election push are the Irish South & East fish Producers Organisation, Killyleagh Fishermen’s Organisation, the Irish Fish Producers Organisation, the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation, and the Irish Fish Producers & Exporters Organisation.

Under the tagline ‘Use your vote to keep us afloat,’ they are asking voters to query candidates if they will pledge support for issues affecting the fishing industry.

Calling for an end to what they call the ‘giveaway of our greatest natural resource’, they have called for candidates to support on issues including:

• A designated Minister for the Marine;

• A fairer share of fish caught in Irish waters;

• A seafarers allowance – to instigate a fair tax system for fishermen;

• A renegotiation of the 50-year-old Common Fisheries Policy;

• An end to ‘criminalisation of fishermen’ for minor infringements;

• Support for the fish processing sector and onshore facilities.

The leaflet and poster will be distributed through constituencies and social media over the coming days as the election countdown continues.

Fishing representatives are asking voters to back parties and candidates who will support these aims.