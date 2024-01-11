FARM CLASSICS: How Super Q came to the rescue for Ford in Basildon

BY PETER O'BRIEN

THIS week the Basildon tractor factory story continues into the 1980s with the release of the 10 series in 1982, with the range topping 8210, Basildon’s first six-cylinder tractor.

The 1980s brought also brought factory fitted four-wheel drive into the assembly line for the first time.

However, complications were also encountered – most infamously with Ford’s porous engine blocks which had followed Ford tractors for a period of time. Caused by cavitation, it was remedied by using a stronger ribbed engine block, or by simply upgrading the antifreeze.

Another glitch for Basildon’s tractors was the overly complicated column shift gearbox – dubbed the Rubik’s cube due to its complexity.

This was replaced with the H pattern synchromesh gearbox on Super Q tractors, or a revised simplistic gear pattern.

Despite this, the 1980s were a major success for Ford at Basildon, its 10 series proving hugely popular. The 10 Series II tractors were released in 1986, featuring revised styling, complete with the new Super Q cab.

Arguably, one of Ford’s best tractors – the six-cylinder 7810 – rolled off the production line in 1987.

In 1989, the 10 series Generation 3 were launched, and to celebrate 25 years of tractor production at Basildon, a limited number of 7810 tractors received special Silver Jubilee paintwork.

With a production run of less than 500, these tractors are highly sought after today, commanding significant price tags.

The year 1991 saw an overhaul of the assembly line with a new range launched by Ford – the 40 series – featuring the famed PowerStar engines and ElectroCommand transmissions, both manufactured in Basildon.

Impressively, over 100,000 40 series tractors were produced by 1997. Now badged as New Holland after a merger with Fiat, Basildon manufactured the 60 series from 1997, and the TS series from 1998.

More than 60,000 TS tractors rolled off the production line in five years. The legendary TM tractors saw production from 2000 to 2007 and included innovations such as the Power- Command transmission and Terraglide suspension.

Producing 230hp when boosting, TM190 was the largest tractor manufactured at Basildon up to 2007. These tractors were followed by the T6000 and T7000 ranges.

To celebrate 50 years of tractor production, special Golden Jubilee T6.160 and T7.270 tractors featuring ‘Profundo’ midnight blue paintwork, complimented by gold grills, cab carpet, leather steering wheel and Basildon 50-year commemorative decals were produced.

With Basildon celebrating 60 years of tractor production in 2024, what is your iconic Basildon built blue of the last six decades?

