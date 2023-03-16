FARM CLASSICS: Fendt Favorit 818 was well built and reliable

FENDT tractors have a long-standing reputation as a premium tractor brand. Excellent build quality, high specification with top levels of reliability commanded a high price tag for the German tractors, making them previously somewhat of a rarity in the farming landscape.

Just before the dawn of Fendt’s famous Vario CVT transmission, the Favorit 800 series of tractors were released in 1993, replacing the long-serving 600 Favorit range. Formidable looking tractors, this was Fendt’s heavyweight, high horsepower 800 series which consisted of four models – 816, 818, 822 and the 824 – and were the most powerful tractors Fendt had produced to date. The four models are almost identical, albeit for their engine output.

In true Fendt fashion, these tractors were all bells and whistles, boasting new features such as Fendt’s TurboShift, hydro-pneumatic suspension for the cab and front axle, as well as a top speed of 50 km/h with braked front axle.

Previously, all Fendt Favorit tractors had been powered by MWM engines. However, for the new 800 series, Fendt looked to MAN engines to supply the grunt. Turbocharged and intercooled, the 6.9l MAN engine produces 190hp for the Fendt 818. Weighing in at a hefty 7.8tons, the 818 has a hydraulic output of 102l/min and can raise a whopping 9.2tons at the rear linkage.

For the transmission, Fendt looked to ZF to design their TurboShift transmission. The Turboshift transmission has a total of 24F/24R – which is doubled when including creeper gears – all controlled by a single lever. The large, floor-mounted gearstick has six main gears, as well as a four-speed powershift operated by a flick switch of the gear lever, while a rocker switch-type shuttle is mounted on the steering column.

The 800 series cab was an all-new design with analogue dials and yellow push buttons of previous Fendts replaced with a sleek digital dash board split in two, providing an engine and travel speed, as well as gear selection on the right, and tractor engine vitals on the left.

A joystick down to the left of the operator’s seat controlled the spool valves, with draft and PTO controls integrated nicely into the side console. 4WD and differential are touchpad-activated and are also programmable for headland turns.

Over its production run, the 800 received some minor updates, including the re-location of the exhaust stack to the front corner pillar, a heavier front axle, an increase in power, as well as a 50kph transmission. If you have a Fendt Favorit tractor, we would love to hear from you at Farm Classics.

