FARM CLASSICS: Curvy-nosed and nimble Massey 6290

Farm Classics with Peter O'Brien

THE curvy-nosed Massey Ferguson 6200 series was launched in November 1999 and took over the reins from the 6100 series of tractors.

The 135hp 6290 was the flagship of the seven tractors in the line-up and a direct replacement for the dated looking 6190.

Issues with reliability and electrical gremlins had plagued Massey Ferguson since the early 90s, which the firm was determined to put to bed as it entered the new millennium.

The 6290 sits on a short wheelbase, clocks in a 5.5tons and is fitted with a 135hp Perkins engine. This trio makes for a nimble, lightweight tractor appealing.

Lift capacity tops out at 7tons while 105 l/min of oil flow is achieved on tractors fitted with a closed centre hydraulic pump, all of which make for a really versatile machine.

A pleasant place to spend a working day, the cab is accessed through wide opening door and generous steps. The side console houses the gearstick, while the right hand armrest has linkage controls and can also be fitted with spool valve controls.

Massey Fergusons customary wrap-around rear windows aid the overall view from the seat while the analogue dash has simple yet informative layout.

The 6290 is fitted with a passenger seat and while the driver has ample headroom, a taller passenger may struggle with the low roof!

The 6290 is fitted with Massey’s Dynashift transmission, offering the operator four semi-powershift ranges within four gears, as well as a high/low option.

A stubby console mounted gear lever – renowned for being stiff – provides the main four gears, as well as the high/low ranges by knocking the lever to the right when in neutral.

The steering column mounted shuttle also doubles up to select the four Dynashift ranges (A-D) by simply flicking the lever up or down.

Always within easy reach of the operator’s fingertips, the letter is highlighted on the dash indicating which DynaShift gear is engaged.

An additional option was Dynashift Plus, which offered automatic speed matching, economy mode and power mode.

Furthermore, the 6290 could be specified with front axle suspension as well as front PTO, four spool valves and Datatronic onboard computer-proving to be a useful tractor in basic format, but a Swiss Army knife in top-end guise.

Interestingly, when the 6290 hit the market – the guided selling price was €65,000 excluding VAT, a far cry from the price tag of today’s tractors!

•Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Massey Ferguson 6290

Horsepower

135hp

Engine

Perkins 1006-6T

Years of manufacture

1999-2004