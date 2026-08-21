ELLEN HURLEY: Carbery Group's new Succession Officer appointed to secure long-term future of West Cork farming

SKIBBEREEN’S Ellen Hurley has been appointed as Carbery Group’s dedicated Farm Succession Officer, following the launch of Shared Futures, a generational renewal programme to support farmer shareholders and their families as they plan for the future of their farms.

The programme builds on Carbery’s existing farmer supports, continuing its focus on the realities, opportunities and long-term future of farming in West Cork.

Research conducted by Carbery Group across its supply base revealed that 54% of Carbery farmers do not have a successor identified. It also found that 25% of Carbery shareholders plans to retire in the next five years. If no successor could be identified, 32% of Carbery farmers said they would consider leasing the farm; 14% would consider a farm partnership and 10% would consider a shared farming model.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shared Futures will provide free and confidential one-to-one information sessions, helping families understand available options for independent professional services, including legal, accounting and agricultural supports. It will also support farm families who may be unsure how to begin succession conversations, as well as young farmers and new entrants seeking viable pathways into dairy farming.

Ellen Hurley will work across Carbery’s supplier base, helping to connect retiring farmers with those interested in collaborative models such as share farming, long-term leasing or other partnership arrangements.

‘Many farm families know that succession, farm transfer or future planning is something they may need to think about, but it can be difficult to know where to start or what options may be available,’ said Ellen.

‘Shared Futures is about giving Carbery suppliers access to practical confidential information and signposting support. It’s not about telling families what to do, or replacing independent legal, tax, financial or agricultural advice. Instead it is designed to help farmers understands the questions they may need to consider, the options they wish to explore and where independent professional input may be required.’

She added that for both young farmers and new entrants, collaborative models can also create a route into dairy farming where a traditional farm transfer may not be possible.

‘Our role is to help start those conversations earlier, provide clear information and support a better understanding of the pathways that may help farming remain viable and attractive for the next generation.’

Shared Futures builds on the learnings gathered through Carbery’s 2024 Shareholder Census and extensive farmer engagement. These findings, together with feedback from farmers and farming families, informed the development of practical supports tailored to the challenges facing farm succession today, helping families start conversation, explore their options and take action for the future.

Carbery supplier Tomás White, who is currently in a long-term lease arrangement after gaining experience both in Ireland and New Zealand, said the long-term lease arrangement gave him a pathway into dairy farming and the opportunity to build a future in the sector.

‘Long term leasing and share farming which I also considered are not the typical entry route into dairy farming, so there was a lot to learn when I first started off. That is why a programme like Shared Futures is welcome. It gives people practical information, helps them understand what options may be available and can make it easier for young farmers and existing farmers to being the right conversations.’

Tomás added that for someone like him, it shows that there are different ways into farming.

‘You do not always have to come through the traditional route, but you do need the right information, the right independent professional input and the right people around you.’

Shared Futures will bring together a series of practical support and events over the next five years, including farm succession information stands at farmer engagement events, dedicated information sessions with professional advisors, a Young Farmers award and future programmes for young farmers ad new entrants.

For more information contact Ellen Hurley, Farm Succession Officer email: [email protected] or on 087-1188415.