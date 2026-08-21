Drought forces farmers into winter silage reserves, prompting calls for emergency supports

FARMERS across the country could be facing a serious fodder crisis this winter as dry weather and a lack of rainfall means many are using their reserve fodder of silage to feed their animals instead of grass, according to IFA President Francie Gorman.

Mr Gorman has called on the Minister for Agriculture Martin Haydon to reconvene the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) with immediate effect.

‘The ongoing dry weather is now starting to create major challenges on dairy and drystock farms across much of the country. Farmers are now heavily supplementing livestock with feed due to low to non-existent grass growth and unfortunately there is no sign of any significant rain in the forecast,’ said Mr Gorman.

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‘That is why we must reconvene the NFFSC as soon as possible. Farmers across the country are grappling with an unprecedented lack of rainfall which has massively impacted grass growth across the majority of the country.’

He said that farmers in the main have been managing the situation effectively over the past few weeks.

‘There are also significant stocks of fodder in reserve on a lot of farms. But if we do not get rain soon, the situation could exacerbate quite quickly. That’s why it’s important we get on top of this situation now; early interventions is critical here.’

He added that firstly they need to establish just how much feed and fodder is on farms at the moment.

‘If this situation continues to deteriorate there may well be need for supports here, particularly given that it is likely that any fodder surpluses are located some distance from where fodder shortages are most evident.’

His view was echoed by Macra National President Josephine O’Neill, who also called for the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) to be reconvened urgently amid ongoing drought warnings and growing concerns over fodder suppliers for the coming months.

Ms O’Neill has raised the matter twice with Minister Haydon, first at a meeting on July 22nd last and subsequently followed it up on writing a week later, reiterating the urgency of the situation.

‘Action appears to be slow, but we cannot afford to keep waiting until it is too late. The continued dry conditions are putting significant pressure on grass growth and on farmers’ ability to build adequate fodder stocks for the winter.’

With some farmers already having to supplement grass supplies and draw on fodder reserves, Macra is concerned that continued dry weather could leave farms facing significant shortages later in the year.

‘Farmers, particularly young farmers with limited financial and fodder reserves cannot afford to wait until there is a crisis before action is taken.’

Ms O’Neill added that the NFFSC exists to bring the relevant stakeholders together and plan for challenges such as this.

‘It should be reconvened without delay. We need an immediate assessment of fodder stocks, grass growth and regional pressures so that contingency measures can be put in place now. Waiting until autumn or winter to determine the scale of the problem will simply be too late.’

Ms O’Neill said the focus must be on preparedness rather than crisis management.

‘The warning signs are already there.’