Dairy farmers experiencing losses as high as €38,000 but West Cork co-ops performing best

DAIRY farmers took a hit of between €31,000 and nearly €38,000 for the first half of the year compared to 2025, depending on the co-op they supplied, IFA analysis of figures shows.

West Cork co-ops continue to top the table and out-performed others in terms of the price achieved, the data reveals.

Following June milk price announcements, the IFA dairy committee reviewed farm revenues for the first half of 2026 from 12 dairy processors for a typical spring calving farm supplying 500,000 litres of milk per year.

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Year to date Lisavaird was down €31,128 as was Drinagh, Barryroe fell by €30,966, and Bandon Co-op was down €30,732.

The biggest slump in price was at North Cork, down €37,654 followed by Kinisla which fell by €36,254.

‘These figures are stark and show how big a cashflow impact the fall in milk price is having on dairy farms. What is even more concerning is it represents only half of the year,’ said IFA dairy chairman Martin McElearney.

Analysis is based on actual payments received by farmers for milk supplied in the first half of 2026, meaning any end of year payments relating to sustainability or otherwise are excluded.

The Carbery co-ops continue to lead the table in terms of milk price, paying €4,000 more to its suppliers than its nearest competitors Dairygold and Aurivo. The only private milk purchaser Strathroy sits mid table.

Global milk supply continues to outstrip demand which has led to a milk price reduction of 10cpl since last August.

‘Combined with higher feed costs due to the lengthy spring and the recent prolonged dry spell, many dairy farms will be operating below the cost of production in 2026 unless we see a substantial recovery in milk prices,’ said Martin McElearney.

‘With half the year gone, we are seeing differences in milk revenues of approximately €10,000 between the top and the bottom of the table. This difference is too great to be ignored.’