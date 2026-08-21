Bandon and Kilbrittain renew hurling rivalry with a knockout place up for grabs

BALLINSPITTLE is the place to be this Sunday when neighbours Bandon and Kilbrittain clash in the intermediate A hurling championship (3.30pm), their first meeting at county adult level since 2008.

Just under ten kilometres separate the clubs geographically, and both won their opening games in Group 1 – Bandon beat Aghada (2-24 to 1-24) and Kilbrittain saw off Russell Rovers (3-21 to 1-13).

So, a knockout place is up for grabs, as well as bragging rights.

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‘They can hurl west of the Viaduct,’ Bandon manager Joe Burke told The Southern Star.

‘There are good hurling teams in West Cork. Junior hurling in the region is very strong. Kilbrittain had a fantastic year last year, winning the county, Munster and All-Ireland. Deservedly so.

‘We’re under no illusions that we have a massive task coming up. They are on a roll and we respect them but we’ll go after this game as we would with every other match. It’s the next game on the list.

‘Obviously, there is a local rivalry but we haven’t played Kilbrittain in 16 or 17 years at intermediate level. There is bound to be a bit of excitement among the two neighbouring clubs. It’s just another game for us though and we’ll go at it the same way we did against Aghada.

‘There is a lot of talk about this game and there will be more in the next few days. That’s great for the two clubs.’

For the Lilywhites, to win their opener against Aghada was a big result.

Both clubs had lost to eventual intermediate winners Aghabullogue last year so it was very much the battle of the heavyweights and Bandon came out on top.

‘We expected that game to be really tough and it was. Nip and tuck all through. We got an opportunist goal from Denis O’Mahony and held out from there. It was a real championship match. Overall, we were delighted with the result. Two points on the board,’ Burke explained.

‘We knew Aghada were going well. They drew with Aghabullogue last year and were beaten after extra time in the semi-final. We expected them to be really strong and they were. We were happy to get over the line.’

Of course, Bandon want another win this weekend, and having that opening win under the belts was important looking at the bigger picture beyond this derby.

Having said that, Burke knows the job is far from done.

‘If you ask anyone who is involved in any team, the first game is key. There is still pressure there though. If you lose your next two, you’re still in trouble. The way the championships are set up now, there is no room for error.

‘If you have a few bad games, you could find yourself under pressure relegation-wise. At this level, anyone could win the title and anyone could be relegated. It’s so balanced,’ the Bandon boss said.

One player who stands up time and time again for the Lilywhites is former Cork player Michael Cahalane. He struck 0-15 in their opening game, including 0-5 from play.

Jack Cullinane and Charlie Long impressed too, though forward Darren Crowley is a long-term injury absentee.

Like any team though, it’s about the collective.

‘Everyone knows about Mike. He’s an excellent player. He’s great around the group and great with the young fellas. We have 30 players training on our panel though so it’s not down to just a couple of players. There is massive competition there for places. Everyone goes into training knowing this.

‘The junior A team had a great win over Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas recently. We asked the fellas in that team to put up their hand and they did. They are now fighting for places on the intermediate team,’ Burke added.

With a Carbery U21A hurling final coming up against Ibane Gaels and the club reaching a county minor final last year, Bandon are on the up.

An exciting few weeks are in store, starting with Sunday’s mammoth local derby.

‘There is huge work being done at underage. Great people involved. It’s hard to describe it but that’s being done in every club. Last year, we got the premier minor final and there are good young fellas coming through.

‘The hardest part, especially for a town club, is to hold onto these players. Regarding U21, it’s a pity there are not more games for these young fellas. Getting to finals is great but you want more matches to do the best we can to keep the players. Get them to hurl into their 20s and hang on to them for a long time,’ Burke said.