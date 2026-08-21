Garda witness appeal after fatal crash at Caha Pass

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal accident on the N71 at Caha Pass yesterday (August 20th).

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle and happened at around 2.55pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported at the time.

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The man's body has since been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The investigation has been completed and the road is reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of the accident to come forward.

Motorists who were travelling on the N71 between Glengarriff and Kenmare at Caha Pass yesterday between 2.15pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.