Government must intervene on live exports issue – Macra

MACRA members in West Cork have expressed serious concern following the announcement that Brittany Ferries will cease transporting livestock from Ireland from September.

Brittany Ferries announced a U-turn on live exports after what it described as ‘sustained pressure’ from animal rights groups, and will cease transportation to France from next month.

It prompted Irish Farmers Association chairman Francie Gorman to raise the issue with Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon last week.

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He said it was ‘imperative’ that Minister Heydon and his EU counterparts ensure Irish cattle ‘continue to have unhindered access’ to the single market.

Macra too is warning that the decision represents another significant setback for competition within the Irish livestock export market.

The organisation said the loss of another livestock transport operator further weakens Ireland’s live export capacity and risks reducing competition for Irish farmers.

Its national president Josephine O’Neill said: ‘This is another blow to competition in the Irish livestock sector. Irish young farmers have lost choice and bargaining power which will no doubt further challenge their futures in Irish beef production.’

As an island nation, Macra noted that Irish beef farmers have very limited market options.

Farmers have just two outlets for their animals: the domestic meat processing sector or the live export market.

The organisation warned that any reduction in live export capacity inevitably weakens competition, reducing farmers’ ability to secure the best possible price for their livestock.

Macra said that while the live export trade represents only one route to market, its importance extends far beyond the number of animals exported each year.

‘Young farmers need every possible market outlet if they are going to grow their businesses and get a fair return for their animals. Live exports provide vital competition and help keep choice in farmers’ hands.’

The organisation noted increasing challenges in the live export sector in recent years, with legislative changes, rising transport costs and a declining number of operators all contributing to reduced capacity.

The withdrawal of Brittany Ferries, Macra said, adds further pressure at a time when maintaining competitive market access for Irish farmers is more important than ever.

Macra called on the Government to work urgently in a bid to identify practical solutions that safeguard Ireland’s live export capability and ensure farmers continue to have genuine market choice.

Macra also stressed that any future policy decisions affecting the live export sector must strike an appropriate balance between maintaining high animal welfare standards and protecting the commercial viability of Irish farming.

Ms O’Neill warned that the loss of another livestock transport operator should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers. ‘Young farmers are investing in their farms and planning for decades ahead,’ she said.

‘The challenges already faced by young farmers are countless. We cannot build that future while routes to market are disappearing. This needs to be a wake-up call for Government to provide greater certainty and positive solutions to support the future of our young farmers.’