Carbery suppliers far exceed EU target of 10% biodiversity on land, survey reveals

ALMOST one quarter (19%) of the land on farms supplying Carbery Group is dedicated to nature-rich habitats which is almost double the EU target of 10%, a new study has revealed.

The West Cork-based global food and ingredients producer has completed one of the largest biodiversity assessments undertaken across an Irish dairy supplier base.

The study, commissioned by Carbery and delivered in partnership with environmental technology company ODOS Tech, analysed 980 farms, representing almost 90% of Carbery’s milk suppliers.

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The assessment mapped more than 64,800 hectares of farmland and identified 12,583 hectares – the equivalent of 17,800 soccer pitches - of biodiversity-supporting habitats including hedgerows, woodlands, scrub, broadleaf habitats and semi-natural grassland.

The survey also identified almost 4,800km of hedgerows across Carbery supplier farms - further than the distance from Ireland to Boston.

The findings will be used to inform future biodiversity initiatives and support farmers in maintaining and enhancing habitats across the region.

The project has its origins in Carbery’s Farm Zero C programme at Shinagh Estates, where biodiversity mapping work first highlighted the extent of nature-rich habitats present on dairy farms.

That research ultimately evolved into a scalable technology platform developed by ODOS Tech, enabling biodiversity to be measured consistently across hundreds of farms.

The assessment found that more than 19% of the landscape across Carbery supplier farms consists of Space for Nature habitats, while each of the four Carbery Co-ops exceeded the 10% target.

Enda Buckley, director of sustainability at Carbery Group said the survey was commissioned to assess the biodiversity resource across its supplier base which would inform further action.

He added: ‘The findings are encouraging. The EU Biodiversity Strategy includes a target of 10% high-diversity landscape features on agricultural land by 2030, and this study found that more than 19% of the landscape across our supplier farms consists of nature-rich habitats.

‘Importantly, the study gives us a robust measure of biodiversity across almost 90% of our supplier base and establishes a strong foundation for future biodiversity initiatives.’

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group, said the study highlighted something that had been long-recognised by some in the sector – ‘productive dairy farming and nature can thrive together’.

He continued: ‘The findings showcase the significant biodiversity resource that exists across our supplier base and the important role farming families play in maintaining it. As we look to the future, protecting and enhancing these natural assets will remain an important part of building a sustainable and resilient dairy sector.’

ODOS Tech has worked with Carbery through the Farm Zero C programme over the past six years. Its co-founder Cian White described Carbery farmers as ‘stewards of a nature-rich landscape’.

He added: ‘At more than 19%, the Space for Nature across the Carbery supplier base is well above what you would typically expect in a productive dairy region and proves that milk production and nature can thrive side by side.

‘Coming from an environmental background, I was genuinely surprised by the amount of nature present on dairy farms when I first began mapping habitats at Shinagh.’