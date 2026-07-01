Meet Becky Hynes our June West Cork Farming Awards winner

WHERE there is a will, there is usually a way and Becky Hynes, who travelled the world showing at top level, is proof of that.

Becky was in fifth year in secondary school in 2023 but had her heart set on travelling to Australia to compete at International Dairy Week and also avail of other opportunities that were coming her way thick and fast.

At the time she was emerging as ‘one to watch’ on the national and international dairy showmanship circuit however there was one thing standing in her way: her leaving certificate.

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‘I really wanted to make it happen so I spent some time researching if there was a way I could prepare for the exams remotely and I found a private college in Dublin that facilitated that. I made my case to my parents and I suppose they know what I am capable of when I put my mind to something and they gave the go ahead,’ said Becky (19).

It wasn’t a decision any of them regretted – she sat seven higher level exams in 2025 and passed all of them while also winning major accolades in the show ring.

Becky’s interest in farming and cows was sparked when her father Peter took over their now family run farm in 2015.

Peter and her mom Paula are well known in farming circles and have won many accolades for their pedigree Holstein and Jersey herd amongst other things.

The family also featured previously in the popular RTÉ series ‘Raised By The Village’ presented by Richard Hogan.

‘There was one white cow in particular that drew me in named Snowball and straight away I got involved helping out with calves and doing whatever was needed,’ she remembers.

Her interest in showing animals began in 2017: ‘Dad bought four pedigree Jersey calves for Mom and I remember finding a rope halter and trying it out on one of them named Cinderella and just loving it, I was hooked from there on.’

Becky showed animals locally with considerable success. until the pandemic halted all events.

She purchased Jones Chief JayZ from renowned Holstein breeders Gary and Izzy Jones in Wexford and was invited to work with them at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Winter Fair in December in 2022, and that’s when she started to learn about clipping cows.

Since then there is scarcely an accolade that Becky hasn’t won and she credits the Jones’ amongst her greatest mentors along with Gary’s brother Richard.

In 2023 she was crowned national showmanship champion at the IHFA YMA National Finals in Kilkenny along with the YMA league final at the National Dairy Show in Millstreet, followed by showmanship success in Belfast that December before taking her first trip to Australia in January of 2024 where she put her first stamp on success at International Dairy Week by winning the Sheri Martin Memorial Intermediate showmanship title.

That was an accolade she won again in January 2025 before winning it for a third time in a row in 2026 along with being crowned inaugural Grand Champion Showman at IDW.

Becky was a member of the IHFA YMA team which travelled to Battice in Belgium in September 2025 for European Young Breeders School and was also part of the team which travelled to the European Junior Show in Montichiari in Italy where she won the senior clipping contest which followed up from winning the individual clipping title at YMA finals earlier in 2025.

Australia has seen Becky achieve much success where she now co-owns a number of animals and following on from her treble at IDW, she was invited to work with Impression Holsteins and Jerseys along with Wootanga Park at Sydney Royal Easter Show in April of 2026 which is Australia’s largest ticketed event attracting in excess of 800,000 spectators.

Sydney is by far one of the biggest on the Australian show circuit and again Becky dominated the showmanship competition by winning the senior title and the Grand Champion Showmanship title.

Not that you would know any of this from speaking to Becky as despite her success she is extremely modest and grounded.

‘Honestly I prefer the work behind the scenes. I think you get out what you put in just like in all areas of life. It is also down to practice and when I am not travelling, I am practicing all the time and it helps. I absolutely love it,’ she said.

‘Showmanship is gender balanced but clipping is probably more male dominated but really it is like one big family as everyone is so helpful and supportive,’ she added.

Clipping and showing are the last stages of preparation, it all begins with genetics followed by nutrition and the training at home: “Nutrition is the most important of all when it comes to preparing a show animal, starting with genetics is crucial. I could easily spend a few hours in the evening browsing bull proofs, researching ways to improve the herd and it is really paying off.”

Becky is the middle of the three Hynes sisters with her younger sister Georgie also achieving great success and preparing to compete in her first clipping competition in July.

Becky says all the animals at home are like family but she has a soft spot for JayZ as the duo were unbeaten in showmanship in what was her first year competing at all the national shows.

JayZ’s first calf Rathard Sidekick Jagerbomb was a show calf last year and had great success including winning an IHFA All Ireland award.

‘My ambition is to run my own farm, breeding, showing and selling elite genetics,’ she said.

For now Becky is back at home working on the family-run 150 cow farm and her plan is to travel to Canada later in the year where she will work at the Royal Canadian Winter Fair.

She still shows on the local circuit and credits her success to these shows which were her early training ground, saying that local shows are a great place to educate young heifers and also provide a huge opportunity for any young person interested in showmanship.

Winning The Southern Star award was totally unexpected: ‘It is nice to get recognition locally and it means an awful lot and it shares the message that if you are passionate enough about something, you will find a way to make it happen.’

June Monthly award is sponsored by Keohane Readymix

AT Keohane Readymix, we are proud to sponsor the West Cork Farming Awards and celebrate the farmers who make such an important contribution to our region.

Farming has always been at the heart of West Cork’s economy, and it has played a central role in the growth of our own business.

Founded in 1979 by our father, Paddy Keohane, the company began as a farm construction business, working directly with local farmers to improve and modernise their facilities.

As farming evolved, we expanded into readymix concrete production to meet the growing demand for high-quality construction materials. The trust and loyalty of the farming community helped build the foundations of Keohane Readymix.

What started as a small family business has grown into one of West Cork’s leading suppliers of concrete, blocks and aggregates, with operations in Ballygurteen, Innishannon, Dunmanway, Clonakilty, Rosscarbery and our newest facility in Kilmichael.

While our customer base has expanded over the years, agriculture remains a core part of our business.

Having worked alongside farmers for more than 45 years, we understand the demands placed on farm infrastructure.

To help meet those needs, we developed Keohane Agrimix, a specialist concrete mix designed specifically for agricultural applications.

Engineered in our own laboratory and fully compliant with Department of Agriculture specifications, it provides a durable solution for farmyards, roadways, livestock buildings, milking parlours and silage facilities.

As a family-run company employing more than 100 people, we remain deeply rooted in the communities we serve.

Many of our team members come from farming backgrounds, giving us a genuine appreciation of the dedication, resilience and innovation that define the sector.

These are the same qualities recognised by the West Cork Farming Awards.

The awards shine a spotlight on the hard work and achievements of farming families across the region, and we are honoured to support that recognition.

Earlier this year, we were delighted to be named Overall Business of the Year at the Southern Star West Cork Business Awards.

Much of our success has been made possible by the support of the farming community, and for that we are sincerely grateful.

We are proud of our farming heritage, proud to support West Cork farmers, and proud to sponsor the West Cork Farming Awards.