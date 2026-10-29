Cork event wins Water Heritage Day Award

The Wellbeing of our Wetlands and Waters, an event organised by WiseWater Academy, in partnership with Ballinspittle BEO, claimed a national award in today’s presentation of the Heritage Week Awards 2026.

The River Basin Management Service welcomed the announcement of WiseWater Academy, in partnership with Ballinspittle BEO, was pronounced the winner of the Water Heritage Day Award.

On behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the River Basin Management Service provided funding of €28,898.67 to support 77 Heritage Week events nationwide during Heritage Week 2026.

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WiseWater Academy, in partnership with Ballinspittle BEO, in were rewarded for organising a special event called ‘The Wellbeing of our Wetlands and Waters’, which proved to be a resounding success.

Anthony Coleman, Director of Services with the River Basin Management Service, added: “Once again, the River Basin Management Service was delighted to partner with The Heritage Council to deliver 77 interactive and engaging events that catered for all ages during Heritage Week.

"As the theme of Heritage Week this year was ‘Heritage at Risk’, it was pleasing that these events showcased the extraordinary efforts of community groups to increase awareness locally about the need to safeguard, protect and restore our water courses. We would like to acknowledge everyone who organised and attended events throughout the week.”

The Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD congratulated the winners, saying: “National Heritage Week is a wonderful celebration of our built, natural and cultural heritage.

"The Water Heritage Day Award, funded by my Department and administered by the River Basin Management Service, gives communities across Ireland a new perspective on their waterways, placing history, heritage and culture at the heart of our relationship with healthy waters.

Organised in partnership with the Heritage Council, the Water Heritage Day Award recognises projects and events that explore, celebrate, and protect Ireland’s waterways, highlighting the importance of rivers, lakes, canals, and coasts in our heritage.

The events shortlisted for the Water Heritage Day Award took place during National Heritage Week from August 15 to 23, culminating in Water Heritage Day on August 23.