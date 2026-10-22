40 Years & Growing: The Story of Future Forests

FUTURE Forests is celebrating its 40th anniversary. This autumn, Future Forests proudly celebrates an incredible achievement: four decades of growing alongside the community. What began forty years ago as a small nursery nestled in the hills of West Cork has flourished into a beloved nationwide enterprise, grounded in a love of plants and a dedication to excellent customer service.

Where it all began

The story of Future Forests began in the early 1970s when Mike and Cathy Collard left Oxford University for West Cork. Seeking a simpler life, they bought a farmhouse near Kealkill and lived self-sufficiently for several years. Mike's subsequent work in forestry inspired a future focused on trees and timber, leading them to establish Future Forests at their home in the hills in the mid-1980s.

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Their nationwide mail-order service was born from a single experiment: packing their very first order on the kitchen table and sending it with the local postman to a customer up the country. Following its safe arrival, they recognised the potential for national reach and began advertising in regional papers such as The Donegal Democrat, The Clare Champion and The Southern Star, securing their place as a nationwide supplier.

Land was rented to start a sawmill on the main Ballingeary to Bantry road, and the nursery was slowly moved down from the hills to operate alongside the timber yard for a number of years. By taking his plants and timber products to local markets, Mike successfully built up a loyal customer base around the county.

In 1988, Chuck Daly a former assistant to US President John F. Kennedy established the Mary Daly Fund for the Bantry area to perpetuate the memory of his late wife. Future Forests became the fund's very first recipient. Highlighted the nursery's local impact, Chuck Daly was quoted in The Southern Star in October 1989: "Mike Collard has it just right. He is using local materials and creating local employment. The whole enterprise has been created from his own imagination, enthusiasm, and resources."

Rising competition from timber imports in the 1990s meant the sawmill was wound down. This allowed the nursery to expand across the entire site while increasing its diverse collection of plants. The legacy of those timber days remains visible today in the main wooden building, which was constructed in phases over many years on the footprint of the original sawmill shed to adapt to the business's changing needs. Over time, the nursery was completely transformed from a boggy field into a rambling maze of paths criss-crossing the grounds.

These paths lead to sections named after countries of the world, often amusingly confusing customers who are sent off to "Iceland" or "Brazil" to pick up their plants.

In 1999, Future Forests won the overall prize for their permanent show garden, The Wood Garden, at the first ever Mallow Garden Festival. Following this impressive debut, they went on to exhibit at the event for the next two decades. The following year brought a deeply poignant milestone when Cathy passed away after a short illness in November 2000. Her loss was felt immensely across the community, leaving Mike and their close friend Louise to navigate an incredibly challenging period. In 2002, Mike and his son Christy supplied thousands of plants and helped construct a revolutionary, gold-winning show garden at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show. Designed by Mary Reynolds, Tearmann Sí - A Celtic Sanctuary made history, and the extraordinary journey behind it eventually made its way to the big screen in the feature film Dare to be Wild, directed by filmmaker Vivienne de Courcy.

Around 2009, Mike was keen to step back from the business and Louise and the team needed support to keep it going. Having grown up working in the nursery, his daughter Maria was a natural successor. Complemented by her partner Mattie's background in landscaping and a shared love of plants, they formed a formidable team, with Christy at their side overseeing the physical development of the nursery.

Another setback came in 2014 when a late-night chimney fire threatened to destroy the nursery's main building. The flames were spotted entirely by chance by a passing bin lorry driver. Remarkably, the building's extensive sod roof acted as a natural barrier, helping to hold back the worst of the blaze. Thanks to this and the swift action of the Bantry Fire Brigade, the majority of the timber structure was saved.

Significant milestone

A significant milestone came in 2018 when Future Forests launched their new E-commerce website, turning decades of specialised plant knowledge into a comprehensive online resource for gardeners across the country. In 2021, The Coffee Bee café was opened. This much-needed space to relax and refresh amongst the plants has welcomed visitors from Thursday to Sunday ever since.

In 2025, the team undertook another major development, with Christy designing and handcrafting a stunning new canopy structure using local timber and polycarbonate to provide a protected space for plants and people. This was completed in the spring of 2026 alongside a newly covered outdoor space for The Coffee Bee, setting the stage perfectly for the 40th anniversary milestone.

As Mattie and Maria look towards the future, they would like to take this opportunity to thank their dedicated team and each and every customer who has supported the business over the last four decades.

From its humble roots to the thriving business it is today, this journey would not have been possible without this unwavering support.

Join the Celebration!

Future Forests will mark this special anniversary with a Weekend of Celebration over the October Bank Holiday weekend at the nursery near Kealkill. Please see the website for more information: www.futureforests.ie