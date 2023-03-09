Anna May welcomed in Macroom for special anniversary

A LARGE crowd descended on the town land of Teergay on Sunday for the annual Macroom Ploughing match.

The occasion was made all the more special as it was Macroom Ploughing Association’s 50th anniversary and it was the sixth time that Macroom Ploughing Association hosted the Cork West Ploughing County Final.

Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association, accompanied by her daughter Anna Marie, assistant managing director, made the journey to celebrate this milestone event with the local association.

A total of 49 competitors ploughed the sandy loam free draining soils on the lands of Angela Leonard at Teergay, Kilbarry, in what were ideal weather conditions.

The site, nestled between the River Lee and River Toons, provided a tough challenge for the competitors as they competed for the honours in the Cork West County Championship.

Macroom was the sixth ploughing match in 2023 in the Cork West region.

An interesting feature of the event relates to the late Jerry Horgan, All-Ireland winning horse ploughman from Ballinagree, (north of Macroom). In 1954 Jerry bought a single furrow horse plough from McKenzies in Cork for £11.

He used this plough during his career and on his passing another Ballinagree man, JJ Delaney acquired it. JJ competed in the first Macroom Ploughing Match 50 years ago, with a tractor. He subsequently changed to horse ploughing and he also has several All-Ireland titles to his credit.

JJ took to the field again on Sunday and his horses Paddy and Toby attracted plenty of interest and attention from passers-by.