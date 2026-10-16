Over €65,000 donated to fund for injured Ballineen man stuck in hospital in Greece

THE people of West Cork and beyond have rallied in support of a GoFundMe page to help bring Keith Twomey from Ballineen home from Greece, with over €65,000 raised by lunchtime on Wednesday in the space of just over 24 hours since it was set up.

The 52-year-old from Ballineen was struck by a car in Rhodes on September 11 while on holidays on the Greek island.

He has remained in a local hospital there since and suffered five fractures, including serious injuries to his leg, shoulder, neck and ribs as well as a head injury.

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Despite efforts to get the dad-of-one home, his family set up the fundraising page as a last resort because they are seriously worried about his health and his recovery.

A private medical repatriation attempt, which cost the Twomey family €38,000, failed because Keith was deemed medically unfit to travel, and they said they had exhausted all avenues after engaging with both the Department of Foreign Affairs and the HSE.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Keith’s brother Graham said things are going in the right direction in getting his brother home.

“I only decided to set up the page on Sunday as a last resort when we were told by the HSE that they would not be in a position to help us. We are blown away with how much money has been raised in such a short time,” said Graham.

“It’s going to be a long journey home for Keith and especially when we get him home. My brother Kenneth and a friend Fintan O’Mahony are currently out in Rhodes with Keith. There are so many things going on but it’s moving in the right direction. Keith is as good as one would expect.”

Graham was on holidays in Athens when Keith was struck by a car and got to see him in hospital in Rhodes, days after the accident.

He said the money raised through the GoFundMe page will go towards specialist medical transport and arrangements required to bring Keith safely back to Ireland, where he can receive the care and family support he desperately needs.

“We are all worn out but this is going in the right direction and we will keep going and focus on getting him home. From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank all those for their generosity, kindness and support.”

Cork South West TD and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins raised Keith’s plight in the Dáil last week calling on the Department of Foreign Affairs to bring him home.

He described as “scandalous” the fact that no one is willing to help bring him home. He also spoke about having several conversations with Keith’s elderly father who is extremely worried about his son’s condition.