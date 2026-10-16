Tributes paid to former Courtmacsherry resident and family killed in Waterford arson attack

Courtmacsherry tributes to fire victims Kim and Phillip.

THE mum-of-four killed in a callous arson attack along with her husband and two of their children lived in Courtmacsherry for several years.

Kim English (38), nee Companjen, is the daughter of Courtmacsherry-based Richard and Teresa Companjen.

Kim, her husband Phillip English, and their sons Callum (12) and nine-year-old Jayden died after their Waterford home was firebombed in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heart-breaking social media post Richard revealed it was members of his family who had perished in the blaze.

He wrote: “The victims are my daughter Kimberly, my son-in-law Phillip, my grandsons Callum and Jayden. All passed away. My granddaughter Nadia and grandson Elliot are in critical condition in Crumlin [hospital], Dublin.”

A local source told how Kim had been a familiar face around the coastal village before moving to Waterford. Nadia (14) and six-year-old Elliot remain in a critical condition at CHI in Crumlin.

Richard also posted on the Courtmacsherry Notice Board on Facebook, writing how Kimberly was “well known by a lot of people in Courtmacsherry”. He added: “Scrolling through the photos is at the moment too tough.”

Investigating gardaí, who are treating the four arson deaths as murder, carried out a number of searches on Wednesday. The incendiary device, believed to have been a petrol bomb, set the house on fire at around 5am while the family of six were asleep upstairs.

The family home in Birchwood Estate remained sealed off for a second day on Wednesday as the forensic examination and evidence gathering continued.

Gardaí say they have gathered evidence as part of the investigation and spoken to a number of suspects, but no arrests had been made at time of going to print. They appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A prayer vigil took place at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford city on Wednesday evening for the family. A GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses had raised €33,000 by lunchtime on Wednesday.

The crowdfunding page, set up by their extended family, said: “There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing four precious lives in such devastating circumstances.

“As our family tries to come to terms with this heartbreaking loss, we are faced with the task of arranging four funerals and giving Phillip, Kim, Callum and Jayden the loving farewells they deserve.”

Independent Councillor Donal Barry described Kim and Phillip English as “an absolutely lovely couple”.

He said: “Kim done everything for her kids and that was the way they lived as a couple - the kids, the kids. Everything was done to make the lives of the children better.”

The youngest victim of the arson attack Jayden, who had a heart condition, had undergone an operation two weeks before his death. Tributes were paid to Callum by his local football club, Johnville FC.

Posting on Facebook the club described itself as “a community in mourning” The club wrote: “Kim and Phillip were familiar and friendly faces around our club, always supporting Callum at his matches. It is incredibly difficult to comprehend that a family we knew so well has been taken from us in such tragic circumstances.

“Callum was part of the Johnville FC family for five years… all his team mates and coaches are absolutely devastated by the news, the pain of this tragedy will take a long time to heal.”