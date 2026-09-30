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Fields welcome local Traitor Ireland winners

September 30th, 2026 11:42 AM

By Southern Star Team

Fields welcome local Traitor Ireland winners Image
Traitors stars call in to Fields over the weekend. Credit: Fields Facebook

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Fields Supervalu welcomed two unexpected guests over the weekend when Traitor Ireland stars Denis Ryan and Diego Rodrigues Caixeta called in to the supermarket.

 

Both were contestants on this year’s Traitors Ireland, with Diego eventually being crowned the winner alongside another Faithful.

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Leap native Denis had to watch his husband’s win from afar, after getting eliminated earlier in the series.

 

After Diego’s win, he called Denis to tell him the good news and reveal his winnings of just under €23,000.

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