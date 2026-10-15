West Cork well represented at Cork International Film Festival next month

West Cork is well represented at this year's Cork International Film Festival, with two movies shot in the film studio in Skibbereen set to be screened.

CIFF has unveiled the full programme for its 71st edition, bringing the best of Irish and international cinema to Cork from Thursday November 12, to Sunday November 22. More than 200 films will be shown in multiple venues across the city, with a line-up of Irish and international filmmakers, actors and distinguished guests in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among these films is The Body is Water, directed by Cork native Vicky Wight and filmed at West Cork Film Studios. It explores the collision between personal grief and community life and stars the late Isiah Whitlock Jr in his final role alongside a talented assortment of Irish actors. The film will be screened on Saturday November 21 at 2.30pm in the Everyman on MacCurtain Street.

On the same evening another West Cork film will be shown. Jimmy follows the story of James Stewart as he becomes a combat pilot, rising to the rank of colonel, before becoming a Hollywood icon. The film was directed by Aaron Burns, starring KJ Apa, and was shot almost entirely in West Cork, including at West Cork Film Studios. Jimmy will be shown in the MTU Cork School of Music at 8.15pm on Saturday November 21.

Meanwhile at the screening of Ancestors on Friday November 20, the Honorary Puttnam Award will be presented, named after Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam who now lives in the Skibbereen area. David will participate in in an ‘In Conversation’ on Saturday November 21 in the Arc Cinema.

For the full programme, and to stay up to date with the latest news and programme announcements, visit corkfilmfest.org or via the myCIFF app.