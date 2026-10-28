Two GAA clubs apply for upgrades

ARGIDEEN Rangers have applied for permission for a new GAA training pitch and a pedestrian underpass to the new pitch in Timoleague, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

The proposal includes the installation of two 16m catch nets, two 16m goal posts and flood lighting.

The proposed 2.8-hectare development also includes two pre-cast concrete dug outs, regrading of the existing levels and the installation of post and wire boundary fence.

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In its planning statement the club said it currently has a single playing pitch and “increased demand on the club’s facilities, together with competing training and matching activities has resulted in a need for additional training capacity”.

The closing date for observations to be made in October 28 with planner expected to make a decision on the application by November 18.

Neighbouring Kilbrittain GAA Club is seeking planning permission to construct a new gym.

Submissions or observations can be made until October 28 with council planners expected to make a decision by November 18.

Meanwhile, Kilmurry GAA Club has secured planning permission for a natural grass playing pitch with high perimeter fencing and a single-storey dressing room.

Planning permission was also granted for a new site entrance and gravel access road with a pedestrian footpath connecting the facility with the village, and a new car parking area.