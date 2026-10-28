Clarity sought on Men’s Shed funding

CLARITY is needed on the issue of Men’s Shed funding after conflicting accounts, a recent meeting has heard.

Cllr Eamonn Horgan (SD) brought forward a motion suggesting the local authority write to Rural and Community Development Minister Dara Calleary to ask for “a temporary fund to be set up to bridge the funding gap of Men’s Sheds in lieu of a new grant structure”.

It followed recent reports that the current grant scheme, which provided up to €3,000 for essential “overheads of light, heat and insurance”, had been cancelled.

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He called on the government to “cut the bureaucracy” and provide funding to Men’s Sheds across the country. Cllr Horgan said the organisations are “places of real heart and real soul in the community” and are struggling after an 83% drop in funding in the past year.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) supported the motion, noting the groups are “very positive grassroots organisations”. She added that Men’s Sheds needs annual core funding that is consistent and doesn’t fluctuate from year to year. Cllr Towse highlighted the need to support Women’s Sheds too, pointing to her local group in Clonakilty which has almost 200 members.

“Women’s Sheds are in the process of setting up a national umbrella body to represent them and to allow them to access similar core funding in a streamlined manner,” she said.

“But when you look at the state of funding for Men’s Sheds, it wouldn’t instil much confidence in it for them.”

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said the organisations take pressure of the health system by creating a “more connected society” and providing a place “for those experiencing loneliness and bereavement”. She called for funding to be provided because in cases like this “prevention is better than a cure”.

Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan (FF) described Men’s Sheds as “places of refuge, particularly in rural areas”, while Cllr Ronan Sheehan (Lab) said the cut to funding is “extremely short sighted” as these groups are “doing what the state often fail to do”.

Earlier this month The Southern Star reported on the concerns expressed by Clonakilty Mens Shed which said it was left in limbo as the issue of funding in Budget 2027 had not been confirmed.

However, Cllr William O’Leary (Ind), who is the secretary for his local Men’s Shed, said that as a member of a council delegation he asked Minister Calleary about the matter two weeks ago.

The Minister assured him that there was no issue with the funding and the mix up was due to the application process, which the Minister has asked to be simplified.

Cllr O’Leary said the situation “is a bit of a mess at the moment” and his local group had to resort to selling raffle tickets “to raise a few bob”. He said the reality on the ground was that they hadn’t received funding and the application for this year isn’t open yet.

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan (FF), who was a part of the delegation who met Minister Calleary, reiterated that he explained there was no issue with funding. Cllr Horgan said that whatever the situation is, Men’s Sheds are struggling to stay open because “the year 2025/26 has been missed”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.