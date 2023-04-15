Tell me about… Entertaining crowds for two decades

The Everyman Sunday Songbook team are celebrating their 20th year. Performer Linda Kenny, from Innishannon, says audiences can look forward to another great line-up of music, story, memory, and singalong.

How did Sunday Songbook start?

Having grown up on a diet of singalong and ‘noble call’, I felt there was room for a popular music concert series that not only allowed for active audience participation but cultivated it. When performing at concerts, I was always struck by how eager an audience was to ‘join in’ when invited, so I proposed an idea to the Everyman that would use the same performers from show to show, rather like the repertory companies of old, where the starting premise was instantly recognisable themes and music, and which had a predictable pattern of show dates and format. The gorgeous Victorian Everyman theatre was the perfect home for it.

Describe the magic of the show?

The defining magic is the relationship the performers on stage have with the audience. There is no fourth wall as you would have with traditional shows. The audience’s participation is an essential element of the show. Afterwards, we meet them all in the foyer and there is nothing that can beat the genuine warmth and joy we all share.

What can audiences look forward to this year?

As this is our 20th year, we have a very special selection of concerts, including one in the summer. We kick off with the Swinging 60s on April 16th, then Boppin’ at the Drive-In on July 9th casts a spotlight on the Fab 50s with music from Elvis, Buddy Holly etc. Sweet Caroline on October 8th tells the story of Neil Diamond and will be an epic night. And then to finish the year, on December 3rd we are celebrating the greatest Christmas songs ever.

What’s your personal highlight from over the years?

There are simply too many to narrow it down to just one. But watching showband legends Art Supple and the late great Declan Ryan in action as part of our showband tribute was one.

• For more details see www.everymancork.com