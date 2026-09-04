Preview screening of West Cork Studio production in Bantry this weekend

BANTRY Cinemax is set to hold a special preview screening of a film shot in West Cork Studios, Everybody Digs Bill Evans, over the weekend.

The event is part of the nationwide National Cinema Weekend celebration on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th of September. Tickets start from as low as €4, aiming to give audiences the chance to enjoy multiple films at a reduced rate.

The film, directed by Grant Gee, opens in Irish cinemas from September 11th and follows legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans. A residency at New York’s Village Vanguard culminates in the live taping of two of the greatest jazz records of all time in one night.

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Ten days later, Scott LaFaro, a band member and Evans’s musical ‘soulmate’, dies in a car crash. Numb with grief, Evans stops playing.

‘It is incredibly special to bring the film back to West Cork for this preview as part of National Cinema Weekend,’ says the film’s producer Alan Maher, ‘it feels like the perfect place to begin its journey before it opens nationwide next week.’