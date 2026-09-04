Dripsey book spot in Mid Cork hurling last four

DRIPSEY are through to the semi-finals of the MJK Oils Junior A Hurling Championship with a game to spare.

BY BRENDAN KENNEALLY

Top of Group 2 after three wins in a row, they lead the way on six points, followed by Éire Óg, Ballincollig and Donoughmore all on two points, though Éire Óg and Donoughmore have only played two games. Blarney have zero points after two games.

In the championship, the top two from both groups advance to the semi-finals. With Éire Óg yet to face Donoughmore, only one of these two teams could also reach six points, alongside Dripsey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, Dripsey beat Ballincollig 2-16 to 1-16 in Ovens with a 63rd-minute goal to maintain their 100 percent record.

Dripsey had trailed for much of the second half and were trailing by three points with ten minutes remaining, 1-12 to 1-15. They put in a storming finish with points from Ronan Canavan, David O’Sullivan and Canavan again bringing them level.

As the game went into added time, Ballincollig’s Eoin Dwyer fired over his tenth point, his sixth from placed balls, to put The Village back in front.

In the final moments, David O’Sullivan sent over an equaliser before Eoghan Maher scored a late, match-winning goal.

In the same group, Donoughmore beat Blarney 2-18 to 0-16 at Inniscarra. Liam O’Sullivan scored a first-half goal as the winners led by 1-11 to 0-6 at half time. A late goal from Paddy Murphy, who scored 1-3 for Donoughmore, was the icing on the cake.

This Friday, Ballincollig meet Blarney at Ovens (8pm), while on Saturday it’s Éire Óg v Donoughmore at Blarney (3pm).

Meanwhile, in Group 1, Grenagh lead the way on six points after three wins, with Inniscarra and Ballinora both on four points, followed by Kilmichael and Aghabullogue on two, with Uibh Laoire on zero. All teams have played three games, with two rounds to go.

Last weekend, Grenagh beat Kilmichael 3-13 to 0-15, with goals from Darragh Kenny (two) and Dan Twomey. Aghabullogue defeated Uibh Laoire 1-18 to 0-14; both teams are out of contention for a semi-final place but will be anxious to avoid the last spot in the table.

Also, Inniscarra got the better of Ballinora, winning 0-19 to 0-18, with Shane O’Mahony scoring the winning point in a tight contest. This result brings Inniscarra right back into contention for a semi-final place and the pressure is now on Ballinora, the champions for the past five years, to win their remaining games against Aghabullogue and unbeaten Grenagh to emerge from the group.

In Group 1 this weekend, Grenagh play Uibh Laoire in Macroom on Friday (8pm), Aghabullogue meet Ballinora in Ballincollig on Saturday (4pm), while Inniscarra face Kilmichael in Cloughduv on Sunday (6pm).