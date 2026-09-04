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Clonakilty and Lyre go goal crazy in cup wins

September 4th, 2026 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty and Lyre go goal crazy in cup wins Image
Chris Collins scored five goals for Clon.

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CHRIS Collins scored six goals as Clonakilty AFC proved too strong for Aultagh Celtic in the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup, winning 7-1.

Ahead of the kick-off in the league this weekend, Clonakilty hit the goal trail, with Collins leading the way – he hit a hat-trick in each half. Alex O’Regan was also on target for the winners. Cian Kennefick scored Aultagh’s sole goal, in the first half when they were 3-0 down.

Lyre Rovers went goal crazy in an emphatic 11-0 cup win against Clonakilty AFC B. Kieran Fitzpatrick spearheaded the charge with a five-goal haul. Roy O'Driscoll, Mark Kelly, Rohan Powell, Keith Nyhan, Aaron Griffin and Alan Brickley all scored, too, for Lyre.

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