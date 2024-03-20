Normal People star to appear at Fastnet Film Festival

DAISY Edgar-Jones has been announced as a special guest at this year's Fastnet Film Festival in Schull.

The Normal People star will be joined by the hit show's director Lenny Abrahamson, who is a regular visitor to the popular festival.

The pair will host a special discussion on how a collaboration between an actor and director can create magic in a film.

'A good performance is like a painting you are drawn to and sometimes all it takes to get it out of your actors is to let them exist in a safe space,' said Abrahamson, whose film Room (2015) sparked almost a decade of Hollywood success for Irish filmmakers, producers and actors.

Edgar-Jones is an award winning actress who began her career with the television series Cold Feet from 2016–2020 and War of the Worlds from 2019–2021.

She became a household name for her starring role in the miniseries Normal People, directed by Lenny, which earned her nominations for a British Academy Television Award and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2022, she starred in the comedy-thriller film Fresh, the box-office success Where the Crawdads Sing, and the crime miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven, for which she also received a Golden Globe nomination.

Her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal has visited the festival before, and loved Schull so much that he bought a house in West Cork.

The festival in May will screen up to 16 feature length films, run a series of seminars, masterclasses and workshops covering scriptwriting, editing, casting, auditioning, acting, shorts to feature, production, score composition, directing and more.

Fringe events include: Live music, drama, book readings, the popular movie quiz, café viewing all over town and high quality, free family entertainment for all.

Guests to the festival are invited to visit Cape Clear for the Irish Language Film Day and to follow the Walking Trail around the island enjoying a curated programme of Irish language short films at various venues.

Back by popular demand is the outdoor screen in the park where the village will be treated to a free feature screening on Sunday 26th of May.

For more information, visit www.fastnetfilmfestival.com.